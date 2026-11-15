Festivals often bring people closer to their roots, regardless of where they live. A heartwarming video from the United States is winning hearts on social media, showing an Indian family preparing to celebrate Chhath Puja far away from their homeland.

The video captures the family getting their home ready for the festival with the same devotion and enthusiasm associated with celebrations in India. Despite living thousands of miles away, they have made sure that their cultural and religious traditions remain an important part of their lives.

The video has struck an emotional chord with viewers, particularly those who understand the importance of celebrating traditional festivals while living abroad.

Family Cleans Backyard As Chhath Songs Play In Background

One of the most striking moments in the viral video is the family's dedication to cleanliness. Members can be seen thoroughly washing and cleaning the backyard of their American home as part of their Chhath Puja preparations.

Cleanliness and purity hold special significance during Chhath, and the family appears to be following this tradition with great care.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, traditional Chhath devotional songs by the legendary folk singer Sharda Sinha can be heard playing in the background. The familiar melodies create an atmosphere reminiscent of celebrations in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The combination of traditional music, household preparations and collective participation makes the video particularly special. It offers a glimpse of how Indian families continue to observe their customs even when they settle in another country.

Viral Video Wins Hearts, Social Media Users Praise Family

Soon after appearing online, the video attracted attention from social media users, with several people appreciating the family's efforts to remain connected to their cultural roots.

Many viewers expressed their emotions in the comments, saying that geographical distance cannot weaken one's connection with India and its traditions.

One user reportedly shared how watching the video brought tears to their eyes, pointing out that people may travel thousands of miles away from India, but their devotion to Chhath Maiya remains unchanged.

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Others praised the family for creating such a traditional and devotional atmosphere in an American backyard. Several users also extended their wishes for Chhath Puja.

The video has once again highlighted how festivals can bring communities together and preserve cultural identities, even across international borders.