CNG prices in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have risen by Rs 1.50 per kilogram, according to Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL), which announced the increase on Saturday.

The increased tariffs took effect on Sunday, raising the price of compressed natural gas (CNG) to Rs 91.50 per kilogram in the MMR and nearby districts. The latest rise follows a series of raises this year. CNG cost Rs 80.50 per kilogram in January. With the most recent adjustment, fuel has increased in price by Rs 11 per kg, or approximately 14%, in less than 11 months.

MGL has hiked CNG pricing eight times this year, increasing the cost from Rs 80.50 per kg at the beginning of January to Rs 91.50 per kg today.

CNG Price Hike to Hit Taxi and Autorickshaw Drivers

The rise is anticipated to impact autorickshaw and taxi drivers, as well as private car owners who use CNG. Higher fuel prices will raise their operational costs and monthly transportation expenditures, particularly for commercial drivers who rely on CNG to earn a living.

MGL attributed the most recent price change on an increase in the cost of obtaining natural gas. The corporation cited several reasons for the rising prices, including the prolonged crisis in West Asia, reduced local gas allocation, and increased reliance on expensive imported gas.

According to MGL, the expanding use of imported re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG), whose prices are tied to worldwide markets, has increased procurement expenses. The high demand for CNG has also contributed to the problem.

The business stated that the new increase will allow it to pass on a percentage of the higher gas procurement expenses to customers while maintaining a regular and steady supply of CNG.

MGL stated that it was looking for methods to cut costs and pass on any savings to customers, while continuing to promote natural gas as a greener fuel.