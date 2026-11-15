MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) RWA token protocolhas started an orderly unwind nearly three years after it reached roughlyin total value locked (TVL), ending token rewards and moving tokenholders into a defined redemption period.

According to the stUSDT team's notice, interest accrual ended on Saturday. Holders of stUSDT and its wrapped version wstUSDT can redeem through the protocol's official portal until May 14, 2027, with requests submitted after the deadline handled through customer support in monthly batches through August 2027. The team did not provide a specific reason for the shutdown, but stated that the underlying assets remain fully backed.

stUSDT is shutting down: rewards have ended, and the protocol has begun an orderly offboarding process. Redemptions run until May 14, 2027: stUSDT and wstUSDT holders can redeem via the official portal during the window. Late requests move to monthly handling: submissions after the deadline will be processed in monthly batches through August 2027. Assets remain backed, but token custody matters: holders must move tokens from exchanges/DeFi into personal wallets before redeeming. DeFi liquidity support is being phased out: JustLend DAO plans to wind down its wstUSDT market functions as part of the transition.

Key takeawaysRewards stop as stUSDT enters a redemption window

The stUSDT team, in an official notice posted on Medium, said that interest accrual on stUSDT ended on Saturday. The notice lays out a structured exit for holders, emphasizing a clear timeline rather than an abrupt halt.

Under the team's plan, tokenholders using the stUSDT and wstUSDT redemption pathway can submit requests through the official portal until May 14, 2027. After that point, redemption requests are still expected to be handled, but the process shifts to support-based processing conducted in monthly batches through August 2027.

The notice also instructs holders whose tokens are currently held on exchanges or DeFi platforms to transfer them to personal wallets before redeeming, a practical detail that can determine whether tokenholders are able to participate smoothly in the offboarding process.

What the team says about backing-and what it means for holders

While the protocol's winding down removes the yield mechanism that attracted users at launch, the stUSDT team said it is not taking the exit route of“unbacked” token redemption. In the announcement, the team stated that all underlying assets remain fully backed.

That distinction matters for users because RWA-linked tokens often rely on continuous access to redemption and custody infrastructure. Even when backing exists, operational changes-such as the need to move tokens off platforms-can introduce friction, time delays, and process risks. The extended redemption window and the month-by-month handling for late requests suggest an attempt to reduce that friction, but tokenholders will still need to monitor deadlines and follow the custody instructions.

Cointelegraph attempted to obtain additional context by reaching out to stUSDT, but said it did not receive a response before publication.

DefiLlama shows a steep contraction since the 2023 peak

stUSDT's unwind is taking place after a dramatic change in its scale. According to DefiLlama data published on the protocol's page (e.g., DefiLlama's stUSDT listing ), the protocol peaked at about $2.3 billion TVL in November 2023. Since then, its TVL has fallen substantially.

On Sunday, DefiLlama data put stUSDT's TVL at roughly $8.6 million, down from approximately $60 million a year earlier. While the protocol has not publicly attributed the shutdown to a specific market or operational issue in the material available here, the timing aligns with a multi-year contraction of locked value.

For investors and traders tracking RWA narratives, this pattern is instructive: large TVL peaks do not guarantee long-term viability, particularly when yield models depend on continued demand, market access, and ongoing redemption plumbing. The current offboarding also highlights a broader dynamic in RWA tokens-growth phases can be rapid, but exits can still be necessary when usage and incentives fade.

JustLend DAO starts phasing out wstUSDT market functions

Beyond the core stUSDT redemption portal, the wrapped token's role in DeFi is also being addressed. In a separate statement, JustLend DAO said it will phase out supply and borrowing functions for its wstUSDT market as part of the transition.

The JustLend announcement indicates that users relying on wstUSDT inside that market may face reduced functionality over time. For anyone planning to redeem, the practical takeaway is clear: dependencies on specific lending or wrapping venues may need to be unwound in parallel with the stUSDT redemption process.

Protocol background-and clarification on the“USDT” branding

stUSDT was launched in July 2023 on Tron, letting users deposit USDT and earn yields tied to investments in real-world assets, including short-term government bonds. The protocol later expanded to Ethereum.

Despite the“stUSDT” naming, it is not affiliated with stablecoin issuer Tether. In September 2023, Tether denied any affiliation with the stUSDT protocol, describing it as an independent project. That clarification was reported in coverage by CryptoSlate, which addressed concerns around the branding link to“USDT.”

As stUSDT's redemption window progresses, holders should watch the protocol's portal instructions for any operational updates and confirm whether their tokens are in a custody format compatible with redemption. The next key question for the market is how quickly dependent DeFi venues-like lending markets supporting wstUSDT-fully wind down, since that timing can determine how easily remaining users can exit alongside the protocol's redemption schedule.

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