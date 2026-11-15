MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 15 (IANS) Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra has raised doubts over Pat Cummins' availability for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2027, suggesting that Ishan Kishan could take charge as the franchise's full-time captain, while also identifying potential release and trade options for Gujarat Titans ahead of the retention deadline.

With franchises assessing their squads before the retention window closes, the availability of key overseas players and the need to address specific gaps could influence their decisions. Chopra believes SRH may have to prepare for a campaign without Cummins, given Australia's packed international schedule, while Gujarat Titans have several options to consider as they look to strengthen their batting resources.

Discussing the Australian fast bowler's prospects of featuring in the next IPL season, Chopra pointed to the demanding calendar ahead, which includes the Ashes and the World Cup.

“I have a feeling that, given the kind of year it is, with Ashes and the World Cup, Pat Cummins might not be available. His availability could be an issue because the IPL is scheduled to take place right after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. So, there is a lot of cricket coming up, and Pat Cummins might not be available, and you might potentially have Ishan Kishan stepping in and doing the job as a full-time captain this time around,” Chopra told JioStar.

A potential change in leadership would be a major consideration for SRH as they plan for the season. Kishan, who has previously led the side in Cummins' absence, could be entrusted with the responsibility for the full campaign if the Australian is unavailable.

Chopra also outlined how Gujarat Titans could create room in their squad and potentially use the trade market to address their middle-order requirements. He identified the overlap in their left-arm spin options as an opportunity to negotiate with other franchises, while pointing to the need for a more settled batting combination.

“Shahrukh is at four crores, and Tewatia is at four as well. So, one of the two can be released, maybe Shahrukh. So, you have Rs 4 crore freed up there. Interestingly, if they are in the trade market, you have Sai Kishore and Manav Suthar. There will be many teams who would want an Indian left-arm spinner of that quality because they are unable to play both of them. You can always offer one of the two to get somebody else.

“And, they actually need a lower-middle-order or a middle-order batter. That is their area of concern. So, for that, they can release one of the pacers because they have too many of those as well. Esterhuizen, they can let him go because Tom Banton is needed. And among the pacers, they can probably release Ishant Sharma if they want to because they don't play him. Hardly any game last season. In 2025, he still played a few matches,” Chopra added.

Chopra's assessment points to two different challenges for the franchises: SRH may need to account for uncertainty around their captain's international commitments, while Gujarat Titans could look to reshuffle their squad to secure greater depth in the middle order.

With the IPL 2027 retention deadline approaching, decisions on player releases and potential trades will be crucial in determining how both teams shape their squads for the next season.