Meraki takes 25-year story to Dubai’s streets with first major billboard campaign
(MENAFN- Publsh) 13 November 2026, Dubai, UAE: Meraki Group, the UAE and Singapore-based company known for its landmark real estate projects, has launched its first major billboard campaign across Dubai, capturing its 25-year journey through a simple yet striking visual narrative.
Located across prominent areas including Sheikh Zayed Road, Business Bay, DIFC, Hessa Street, Meydan, and World Trade Center, the campaign introduces “Drawn With You In Mind”, an illustration-led creative concept that captures the development process into a single continuous line.
Rather than relying on conventional advertising centred around renders or lifestyle imagery, the campaign begins at the drawing board. The line moves through the stages of an idea taking shape – from early design and architecture to completed buildings, homes, families, and established communities.
The outdoor campaign represents Meraki’s first move into billboard advertising at this scale, bringing a deliberately simplified visual language to some of Dubai’s busiest commercial and residential corridors.
“For us, a successful development starts long before construction begins. It starts with a clear vision, thoughtful design and an understanding of the people we are building for,” said Ajay Rajendran, Founder and Chairman of Meraki Group.
“Everything starts with a drawing, and we wanted this campaign to show that journey in its simplest form – from the first line on a page to the communities and experiences that ultimately give a place its purpose.”
The campaign also reflects Meraki’s wider approach to development. Operating as both developer and main contractor, the Group has managed more than 100 projects across the UAE, spanning high-rise residential and commercial developments, hospitals, academic institutions, and recreational facilities. Its vertically integrated model brings design, engineering and construction disciplines together throughout the development process.
The billboard campaign comes on the back of the announcement of Celeste by Meraki, the Group’s upcoming mixed-use residential project in Dubai South. The development continues Meraki’s focus on considered design, functionality, and long-term value as the company expands its real estate portfolio in the emirate.
Located across prominent areas including Sheikh Zayed Road, Business Bay, DIFC, Hessa Street, Meydan, and World Trade Center, the campaign introduces “Drawn With You In Mind”, an illustration-led creative concept that captures the development process into a single continuous line.
Rather than relying on conventional advertising centred around renders or lifestyle imagery, the campaign begins at the drawing board. The line moves through the stages of an idea taking shape – from early design and architecture to completed buildings, homes, families, and established communities.
The outdoor campaign represents Meraki’s first move into billboard advertising at this scale, bringing a deliberately simplified visual language to some of Dubai’s busiest commercial and residential corridors.
“For us, a successful development starts long before construction begins. It starts with a clear vision, thoughtful design and an understanding of the people we are building for,” said Ajay Rajendran, Founder and Chairman of Meraki Group.
“Everything starts with a drawing, and we wanted this campaign to show that journey in its simplest form – from the first line on a page to the communities and experiences that ultimately give a place its purpose.”
The campaign also reflects Meraki’s wider approach to development. Operating as both developer and main contractor, the Group has managed more than 100 projects across the UAE, spanning high-rise residential and commercial developments, hospitals, academic institutions, and recreational facilities. Its vertically integrated model brings design, engineering and construction disciplines together throughout the development process.
The billboard campaign comes on the back of the announcement of Celeste by Meraki, the Group’s upcoming mixed-use residential project in Dubai South. The development continues Meraki’s focus on considered design, functionality, and long-term value as the company expands its real estate portfolio in the emirate.
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