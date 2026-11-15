Adeera and ZADK launch new culinary career pathway to shape the next generation of Saudi chefs
(MENAFN- PRCO) Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 10th November 2026: Adeera Hospitality Company, a Public Investment Fund (PIF) company and Saudi Arabia’s national hospitality champion, and ZADK – The Saudi Culinary Arts Academy will open applications for the two-year Higher Diploma Program in Culinary Arts, which will begin in January 2027. The program will equip Saudi talent with the culinary expertise, practical experience and professional skills required to build rewarding careers within the Kingdom’s growing hospitality industry.
The program builds on the partnership between Adeera and ZADK, bringing together Adeera’s focus on developing the talent that will lead the future of Saudi hospitality with ZADK’s specialist expertise in culinary education. It creates a direct link between professional training, industry experience and career opportunities.
Delivered over four semesters, the curriculum provides a comprehensive foundation in classical cooking, Saudi and international cuisines, baking and pastry, food safety and nutrition, kitchen management, entrepreneurship and sustainability. Participants will complete over 2,000 hours across academy-based learning and industry training, allowing them to apply their knowledge and skills in a professional culinary environment.
The program places Saudi cuisine at the heart of the learning experience, taking participants through the culinary heritage and distinctive flavours of regions across the Kingdom before introducing contemporary applications and international techniques. Alongside technical culinary training, participants will develop the communication, leadership, operational and commercial skills needed to progress within a modern hospitality business.
Nouf Augaish, Vice President of Human Resources at Adeera Hospitality Company, said: “Saudi Arabia has a rich culinary identity and a new generation of talent with the potential to carry it forward. Through our partnership with ZADK, we are giving aspiring Saudi chefs the professional foundation, practical exposure and industry understanding they need to turn that potential into a long-term career. This is about developing talent that can progress from mastering the fundamentals to leading kitchens, shaping new dining experiences and representing Saudi hospitality with confidence. By investing in that journey from the outset, we are also building the homegrown capability that will support the sector’s continued growth.”
Mrs. Rania Moualla, Founder and Chairwoman of ZADK – The Saudi Culinary Arts Academy, emphasized that excellence in culinary arts begins with quality education that combines knowledge and hands-on training, equipping students with the skills and experience needed to succeed in the job market. ZADK is committed to developing Saudi talent through specialized education and practical training, combining an appreciation for the richness of Saudi cuisine with expertise in international culinary arts and the demands of modern kitchens.
Mrs. Moualla added that the partnership with Adeera strengthens the connection between education and industry needs, opening promising career opportunities for Saudi talent and supporting the development of the Kingdom’s culinary arts and hospitality sectors in line with Saudi Vision 2030.
The initiative forms part of Adeera’s wider commitment to making hospitality a career of choice for a new generation of Saudis. Through partnerships with leading education and training institutions, Adeera is building career pathways from education and entry-level opportunities through to specialization and leadership, strengthening the national capability required across the Kingdom’s hospitality and tourism sector.
Applications will open on 10th November 2026 and close on 31 December. The program will begin in January 2027. Candidates can review the admission requirements and submit their applications directly through ZADK’s Academia system at the main portal of registration].
The program builds on the partnership between Adeera and ZADK, bringing together Adeera’s focus on developing the talent that will lead the future of Saudi hospitality with ZADK’s specialist expertise in culinary education. It creates a direct link between professional training, industry experience and career opportunities.
Delivered over four semesters, the curriculum provides a comprehensive foundation in classical cooking, Saudi and international cuisines, baking and pastry, food safety and nutrition, kitchen management, entrepreneurship and sustainability. Participants will complete over 2,000 hours across academy-based learning and industry training, allowing them to apply their knowledge and skills in a professional culinary environment.
The program places Saudi cuisine at the heart of the learning experience, taking participants through the culinary heritage and distinctive flavours of regions across the Kingdom before introducing contemporary applications and international techniques. Alongside technical culinary training, participants will develop the communication, leadership, operational and commercial skills needed to progress within a modern hospitality business.
Nouf Augaish, Vice President of Human Resources at Adeera Hospitality Company, said: “Saudi Arabia has a rich culinary identity and a new generation of talent with the potential to carry it forward. Through our partnership with ZADK, we are giving aspiring Saudi chefs the professional foundation, practical exposure and industry understanding they need to turn that potential into a long-term career. This is about developing talent that can progress from mastering the fundamentals to leading kitchens, shaping new dining experiences and representing Saudi hospitality with confidence. By investing in that journey from the outset, we are also building the homegrown capability that will support the sector’s continued growth.”
Mrs. Rania Moualla, Founder and Chairwoman of ZADK – The Saudi Culinary Arts Academy, emphasized that excellence in culinary arts begins with quality education that combines knowledge and hands-on training, equipping students with the skills and experience needed to succeed in the job market. ZADK is committed to developing Saudi talent through specialized education and practical training, combining an appreciation for the richness of Saudi cuisine with expertise in international culinary arts and the demands of modern kitchens.
Mrs. Moualla added that the partnership with Adeera strengthens the connection between education and industry needs, opening promising career opportunities for Saudi talent and supporting the development of the Kingdom’s culinary arts and hospitality sectors in line with Saudi Vision 2030.
The initiative forms part of Adeera’s wider commitment to making hospitality a career of choice for a new generation of Saudis. Through partnerships with leading education and training institutions, Adeera is building career pathways from education and entry-level opportunities through to specialization and leadership, strengthening the national capability required across the Kingdom’s hospitality and tourism sector.
Applications will open on 10th November 2026 and close on 31 December. The program will begin in January 2027. Candidates can review the admission requirements and submit their applications directly through ZADK’s Academia system at the main portal of registration].
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