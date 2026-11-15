KERZNER INTERNATIONAL EXPANDS RARE FINDS INTO ASIA WITH VANA SOM BOTANICAL RESORT IN CHIANG MAI, THAILAND
(MENAFN- PRCO) Dubai, United Arab Emirates (11 November 2026): Kerzner International Holdings Limited (“Kerzner”), the global developer and operator of destination resorts, ultra-luxury hotels and residences, and innovative entertainment and hospitality experiences, announces Vana Som Botanical Resort, a new addition to its rare finds collection in Mae Rim, Chiang Mai, and its first property in Thailand.
Anticipated to open in 2029, the resort marks an exciting evolution of rare finds into Asia, bringing a distinctive destination to Kerzner’s growing global portfolio. Rooted in the story of a private estate, Vana Som Botanical Resort will honour the architectural traditions of Northern Thailand while reimagining the property as a contemporary luxury hotel. Set amid the botanical landscapes and mountainous surroundings of Chiang Mai, the development will celebrate Lanna culture and natural beauty, creating a place where past stories meet a new vision for hospitality.
“The introduction of rare finds to Asia is an important milestone in the brand’s international expansion and reflects the significant opportunities we see for its continued growth,” says Juan Aguilar, President of Real Estate, Kerzner International. “Vana Som is a natural addition to the collection. Its heritage as a family estate, strong cultural identity and connection to the traditions of Northern Thailand are exactly the qualities we look for in a rare finds destination. Together with our partners, we have an opportunity to build on this remarkable foundation, creating a destination that brings together luxury hospitality, private residences and exceptional cultural experiences. By combining the individuality of the property with Kerzner’s global reach, commercial strength and operational expertise, we can create long-term value for our partners while introducing rare finds to new audiences. We see considerable potential to grow the brand in Asia and beyond, and Vana Som is an important step in that journey.”
“Northern Thailand possesses an extraordinary abundance of culinary heritage, varied microclimates, and breathtaking landscapes that the world has only begun to discover,” says Aarya Surindhara, Founder & Visionary, Vana Som. “Partnering with Kerzner International, whose global reputation for creating extraordinary destinations is unmatched, allows us to showcase this magnificent regional richness on the world stage, creating an unprecedented haven of hospitality, gastronomy, classical arts, and holistic well-being.”
Anticipated to feature 60 guest rooms alongside branded residences comprising from two- up to five-bedroom villas, Vana Som Botanical Resort will bring together hospitality, private living, and a rich programme of experiences inspired by its surroundings. Plans include a collection of dining concepts including traditional Thai cuisine and regional and international gastronomy, alongside dedicated wellness offerings, a museum-grade gallery, and an opera venue. Together, these elements will create a multifaceted destination that celebrates the region’s cultural identity while offering new ways to experience Northern Thailand.
Vana Som Botanical Resort will join rare finds, Kerzner’s collection of distinctive destinations defined by their individuality and connection to place. Each property brings its own narrative and perspective to the collection, offering guests the opportunity to discover destinations beyond the expected. With its expansion into Asia, rare finds continues to build a portfolio of exceptional places that combine a strong sense of identity with Kerzner’s expertise in creating memorable hospitality experiences.
For more information on upcoming developments by Kerzner International please visit:
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Anticipated to open in 2029, the resort marks an exciting evolution of rare finds into Asia, bringing a distinctive destination to Kerzner’s growing global portfolio. Rooted in the story of a private estate, Vana Som Botanical Resort will honour the architectural traditions of Northern Thailand while reimagining the property as a contemporary luxury hotel. Set amid the botanical landscapes and mountainous surroundings of Chiang Mai, the development will celebrate Lanna culture and natural beauty, creating a place where past stories meet a new vision for hospitality.
“The introduction of rare finds to Asia is an important milestone in the brand’s international expansion and reflects the significant opportunities we see for its continued growth,” says Juan Aguilar, President of Real Estate, Kerzner International. “Vana Som is a natural addition to the collection. Its heritage as a family estate, strong cultural identity and connection to the traditions of Northern Thailand are exactly the qualities we look for in a rare finds destination. Together with our partners, we have an opportunity to build on this remarkable foundation, creating a destination that brings together luxury hospitality, private residences and exceptional cultural experiences. By combining the individuality of the property with Kerzner’s global reach, commercial strength and operational expertise, we can create long-term value for our partners while introducing rare finds to new audiences. We see considerable potential to grow the brand in Asia and beyond, and Vana Som is an important step in that journey.”
“Northern Thailand possesses an extraordinary abundance of culinary heritage, varied microclimates, and breathtaking landscapes that the world has only begun to discover,” says Aarya Surindhara, Founder & Visionary, Vana Som. “Partnering with Kerzner International, whose global reputation for creating extraordinary destinations is unmatched, allows us to showcase this magnificent regional richness on the world stage, creating an unprecedented haven of hospitality, gastronomy, classical arts, and holistic well-being.”
Anticipated to feature 60 guest rooms alongside branded residences comprising from two- up to five-bedroom villas, Vana Som Botanical Resort will bring together hospitality, private living, and a rich programme of experiences inspired by its surroundings. Plans include a collection of dining concepts including traditional Thai cuisine and regional and international gastronomy, alongside dedicated wellness offerings, a museum-grade gallery, and an opera venue. Together, these elements will create a multifaceted destination that celebrates the region’s cultural identity while offering new ways to experience Northern Thailand.
Vana Som Botanical Resort will join rare finds, Kerzner’s collection of distinctive destinations defined by their individuality and connection to place. Each property brings its own narrative and perspective to the collection, offering guests the opportunity to discover destinations beyond the expected. With its expansion into Asia, rare finds continues to build a portfolio of exceptional places that combine a strong sense of identity with Kerzner’s expertise in creating memorable hospitality experiences.
For more information on upcoming developments by Kerzner International please visit:
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