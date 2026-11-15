Big dreams, love and unexpected turns: Zee 5 Global unveils the trailer of Teen Tigada
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Global, 14 November 2026: Young love rarely comes with a plan, and neither do the twists that life has in store. Bringing together romance, ambition and unexpected turns, Teen Tigada explores the lives of young individuals chasing their dreams while navigating relationships that don’t always go as expected. Set against the worlds of music and cricket, the series captures the excitement of falling in love, the determination to carve your own path and the unpredictability of everything that comes in between. Featuring Prasanna Bisht, Danesh Razvi, Archika Arora, Samarth Mehta and Grusha Kapoor in pivotal roles, Teen Tigada, produced by Streetlamp Media Entertainment LLP and I Scream Dreams Media Pvt. Ltd., is premiering on Zee 5 Global on November 20.
The trailer offers a glimpse into the lives of young individuals with big dreams, introducing audiences to the worlds of music, cricket and romance. As Asmani and Manas navigate their relationship alongside their individual ambitions, an unexpected pregnancy changes everything, turning their love story in a direction neither could have anticipated. With their dreams, relationship and newfound responsibilities pulling them in different directions, the question is what lies ahead for the young couple and how this life-altering moment will reshape their future. Blending youthful romance, light-hearted moments and emotional turns, Teen Tigada sets the stage for a story about love, ambition and the choices that come with growing up. The series premieres on Zee 5 Global on November 20.
Key details
Title: Teen Tigada
Platform: Zee 5 Global
Language: Hindi
Genre: Coming-of-age drama / Romance
Release: November 20
Cast: Prasanna Bisht, Danesh Razvi, Archika Arora, Samarth Mehta and Grusha Kapoor
Production: Streetlamp Media Entertainment LLP and I Scream Dreams Media Pvt. Ltd.
What is Teen Tigada about?
At an age when everything feels possible, Teen Tigada explores the intersection of love, ambition and life’s unexpected turns. The story follows Asmani, an aspiring cricketer, and Manas, an aspiring singer, whose young romance takes an unforeseen turn when they discover they are expecting a child. Suddenly faced with a future they never anticipated, the two must navigate the complexities of their relationship while figuring out what this new reality means for their individual dreams. Set against the worlds of music and cricket, the series captures young individuals chasing their dreams while navigating relationships, unexpected circumstances and the realities of growing up.
Why Teen Tigada stands out
- A relatable story: Captures the excitement, confusion and challenges of navigating relationships while figuring out what the future holds. Focuses on the decisions, responsibilities and consequences that come with growing up.
- Unexpected Twists in Love: Explores how relationships can change when life throws unexpected situations in the way.
- Dreams of music and cricket: Brings together two different worlds through young characters determined to pursue their ambitions.
- A mix of romance, fun and drama: Balances the lighter moments of young love with the emotional challenges that can turn life upside down.
Official statements
Actress Prasanna Bisht said:
“What makes Teen Tigada special is how real and relatable its story is. It’s about the choices we make when life doesn’t quite go the way we planned. What I really enjoyed about playing her was exploring this journey of wanting things a certain way but slowly learning to deal with what life brings along. I feel that unexpected situations are a part of everyone's journey. Sometimes, all it takes is a little courage to find our way back to the vision we have for ourselves. I think this is something a lot of young people will relate to because it’s that phase of life where you're figuring yourself out, making choices, learning from them and discovering things along the way.With romance, humour, fun and plenty of unexpected twists, Teen Tigada is a lovely mix of everything. I’m really excited for everyone to watch the trailer and discover the series on Zee 5 Global.”
Actor Danesh Razvi said:
“Teen Tigada is a show about the excitement of youthful romance, ambition and the unpredictability of life and love. My character has his own ideas about how life pans out, but life never follows the plan we set out. The series explores how relationships change when people find themselves in unexpected situations and have to make difficult choices. I’m excited to be part of a story that has lighter moments as well as emotional turns, and I’m looking forward to audiences watching Teen Tigada on Zee 5 Global.”
The trailer offers a glimpse into the lives of young individuals with big dreams, introducing audiences to the worlds of music, cricket and romance. As Asmani and Manas navigate their relationship alongside their individual ambitions, an unexpected pregnancy changes everything, turning their love story in a direction neither could have anticipated. With their dreams, relationship and newfound responsibilities pulling them in different directions, the question is what lies ahead for the young couple and how this life-altering moment will reshape their future. Blending youthful romance, light-hearted moments and emotional turns, Teen Tigada sets the stage for a story about love, ambition and the choices that come with growing up. The series premieres on Zee 5 Global on November 20.
Key details
Title: Teen Tigada
Platform: Zee 5 Global
Language: Hindi
Genre: Coming-of-age drama / Romance
Release: November 20
Cast: Prasanna Bisht, Danesh Razvi, Archika Arora, Samarth Mehta and Grusha Kapoor
Production: Streetlamp Media Entertainment LLP and I Scream Dreams Media Pvt. Ltd.
What is Teen Tigada about?
At an age when everything feels possible, Teen Tigada explores the intersection of love, ambition and life’s unexpected turns. The story follows Asmani, an aspiring cricketer, and Manas, an aspiring singer, whose young romance takes an unforeseen turn when they discover they are expecting a child. Suddenly faced with a future they never anticipated, the two must navigate the complexities of their relationship while figuring out what this new reality means for their individual dreams. Set against the worlds of music and cricket, the series captures young individuals chasing their dreams while navigating relationships, unexpected circumstances and the realities of growing up.
Why Teen Tigada stands out
- A relatable story: Captures the excitement, confusion and challenges of navigating relationships while figuring out what the future holds. Focuses on the decisions, responsibilities and consequences that come with growing up.
- Unexpected Twists in Love: Explores how relationships can change when life throws unexpected situations in the way.
- Dreams of music and cricket: Brings together two different worlds through young characters determined to pursue their ambitions.
- A mix of romance, fun and drama: Balances the lighter moments of young love with the emotional challenges that can turn life upside down.
Official statements
Actress Prasanna Bisht said:
“What makes Teen Tigada special is how real and relatable its story is. It’s about the choices we make when life doesn’t quite go the way we planned. What I really enjoyed about playing her was exploring this journey of wanting things a certain way but slowly learning to deal with what life brings along. I feel that unexpected situations are a part of everyone's journey. Sometimes, all it takes is a little courage to find our way back to the vision we have for ourselves. I think this is something a lot of young people will relate to because it’s that phase of life where you're figuring yourself out, making choices, learning from them and discovering things along the way.With romance, humour, fun and plenty of unexpected twists, Teen Tigada is a lovely mix of everything. I’m really excited for everyone to watch the trailer and discover the series on Zee 5 Global.”
Actor Danesh Razvi said:
“Teen Tigada is a show about the excitement of youthful romance, ambition and the unpredictability of life and love. My character has his own ideas about how life pans out, but life never follows the plan we set out. The series explores how relationships change when people find themselves in unexpected situations and have to make difficult choices. I’m excited to be part of a story that has lighter moments as well as emotional turns, and I’m looking forward to audiences watching Teen Tigada on Zee 5 Global.”
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