Dubai EV Concludes with Focus on Land, Sea and Air Mobility
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Dubai, UAE – 12 November 2026: The Dubai International Electric Vehicle Exhibition and Conference 2026 concluded at the Dubai World Trade Centre after three days of specialist sessions on electric and smart mobility, charging infrastructure, artificial intelligence (AI) and clean energy in transport. It also hosted the UAE debut of the Sky Nomad hybrid.
Organised by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the event was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.
Staged under the theme "Leading the Future of Smart and Sustainable Mobility", the exhibition drew participants from electric and hydrogen vehicles, energy storage, fast charging, autonomous vehicles, and air and marine mobility. More than 300 local and international companies and organisations took part, alongside more than 30 commercial partners and 120 speakers. Around 18,000 professionals and visitors attended over the three days.
Platform for partnerships
Daoud Al Shezawi, Chairman of the EV World, said the event served as an international platform for exchanging expertise and strengthening partnerships among government, industry, technology companies and investors. He said the future of mobility no longer depends on electric vehicles alone, but on an integrated system covering charging infrastructure, clean energy, AI and autonomous transport. He added that Dubai's emissions-reduction goals create a favourable environment for investment.
Cities, charging and the grid
Final-day sessions focused on electric cities, the infrastructure needed to support growing EV use, and the integration of transport with energy networks. One panel discussed embedding electric mobility in urban planning and matching charging facilities and power systems to future cities' needs.
Participants covered ultra-fast charging networks, vehicle-to-grid technologies, and technical standards for compatibility between charging systems and vehicles, including using EV batteries to store energy and return it to the grid when needed.
Fleets, logistics and aviation
Other sessions examined data and predictive analytics for managing urban fleets, connected-vehicle systems that improve charging and warehouse efficiency, and experience from global markets, particularly India, in building scalable energy businesses.
Experts discussed how smart logistics can cut freight emissions, and how engineering advances can improve energy storage, reliability and safety. Talks also covered electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, cargo drones, airport charging facilities and integration across air, land and sea transport.
Sky Nomad makes UAE debut
The Sky Nomad hybrid made its first appearance in the UAE at the exhibition, shortly after arriving in the country and about a month after its global launch in Beijing.
Shihab Gargash, founder of Gargash Prime, said the exhibition suited the debut because of its focus on electric vehicles and modern mobility technologies. He said the car has drawn wide interest since its launch in China and is expected to become a prominent model in global markets.
The vehicle has a hybrid engine offering economical fuel consumption and a spacious interior, he said. It comes in three versions: a five-seat model, a seven-seat model, and a seven-seat camping edition with a tent that opens from the roof.
Gargash said hybrids suit people hesitant about a full switch to electric vehicles, as a fuel engine adds reassurance on long trips.
Dubai's hosting of the event supports smart, sustainable transport development and the RTA's strategy for zero-emission public transport by 2050.
The final day also saw Gargash Prime sign a memorandum of understanding with EV services company EVS on a partnership in after-sales services for electric vehicles. It was signed by Shihab Mohammed Gargash, Gargash Prime's founder, and Saeed Al Junaibi, founder and CEO of EVS.
Organised by Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), the event was held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai.
Staged under the theme "Leading the Future of Smart and Sustainable Mobility", the exhibition drew participants from electric and hydrogen vehicles, energy storage, fast charging, autonomous vehicles, and air and marine mobility. More than 300 local and international companies and organisations took part, alongside more than 30 commercial partners and 120 speakers. Around 18,000 professionals and visitors attended over the three days.
Platform for partnerships
Daoud Al Shezawi, Chairman of the EV World, said the event served as an international platform for exchanging expertise and strengthening partnerships among government, industry, technology companies and investors. He said the future of mobility no longer depends on electric vehicles alone, but on an integrated system covering charging infrastructure, clean energy, AI and autonomous transport. He added that Dubai's emissions-reduction goals create a favourable environment for investment.
Cities, charging and the grid
Final-day sessions focused on electric cities, the infrastructure needed to support growing EV use, and the integration of transport with energy networks. One panel discussed embedding electric mobility in urban planning and matching charging facilities and power systems to future cities' needs.
Participants covered ultra-fast charging networks, vehicle-to-grid technologies, and technical standards for compatibility between charging systems and vehicles, including using EV batteries to store energy and return it to the grid when needed.
Fleets, logistics and aviation
Other sessions examined data and predictive analytics for managing urban fleets, connected-vehicle systems that improve charging and warehouse efficiency, and experience from global markets, particularly India, in building scalable energy businesses.
Experts discussed how smart logistics can cut freight emissions, and how engineering advances can improve energy storage, reliability and safety. Talks also covered electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, cargo drones, airport charging facilities and integration across air, land and sea transport.
Sky Nomad makes UAE debut
The Sky Nomad hybrid made its first appearance in the UAE at the exhibition, shortly after arriving in the country and about a month after its global launch in Beijing.
Shihab Gargash, founder of Gargash Prime, said the exhibition suited the debut because of its focus on electric vehicles and modern mobility technologies. He said the car has drawn wide interest since its launch in China and is expected to become a prominent model in global markets.
The vehicle has a hybrid engine offering economical fuel consumption and a spacious interior, he said. It comes in three versions: a five-seat model, a seven-seat model, and a seven-seat camping edition with a tent that opens from the roof.
Gargash said hybrids suit people hesitant about a full switch to electric vehicles, as a fuel engine adds reassurance on long trips.
Dubai's hosting of the event supports smart, sustainable transport development and the RTA's strategy for zero-emission public transport by 2050.
The final day also saw Gargash Prime sign a memorandum of understanding with EV services company EVS on a partnership in after-sales services for electric vehicles. It was signed by Shihab Mohammed Gargash, Gargash Prime's founder, and Saeed Al Junaibi, founder and CEO of EVS.
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