MENAFN - Khaleej Times) CEOs are among the most powerful men in the world, leading some of the biggest companies and helping businesses generate millions, if not billions, of dollars in revenue. However, their personal lives can sometimes make headlines for other reasons. Reports of infidelity and extramarital affairs can become public scandals, sometimes costing executives their jobs and marriages.

Here's a look that extramarital affairs that made headlines worldwide:

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The most recent CEO whose personal life turned into a scandal is Nividia's head, Jensen Huang, who admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, Lori, in a revelation that sent shockwaves across the tech industry.

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Huang's extramarital affairs included one with Alice Huang, a Chinese businesswoman and former executive at Megaspeed International, a company with links to Nvidia. Subsequent reports said US intelligence officials believed Alice Huang was acting on behalf of Chinese intelligence. Beijing has denied Alice is a spy and US Attorney General Todd Blanche said that the Justice Department has not yet reached a conclusion on whether she was or not.

In a message to employees on November 8, the 63-year-old apologised to his wife and children, saying his actions had hurt them and that he took full responsibility. He stepped down on November 12.

2. Caught on camera during Coldplay show

Some men would argue Andy Byron, former CEO of US technology company Astronomer, is the most unlucky husband in the world. In July 2025, Byron appeared on a giant screen in Gillette Stadium in Massachusetts during a Coldplay concert embracing the company's chief people officer, Kristin Cabot, who is not his wife. The video of the embrace soon went viral online. When they realised they were being filmed, Cabot turned away and covered her face, while Byron quickly ducked out of view.

The incident swiftly escalated into a corporate crisis, as Astronomer announced opening a formal investigation and places Byron on leave. On July 19, it confirmed that he had resigned.

3. Secret office romance

On September 2, 2025, Nestle abruptly dismissed its CEO, Laurent Freixe, for failing to disclose a romantic relationship with a subordinate, a dramatic removal exactly a year after he took the reins.

The Swiss food giant behind KitKat and Nesquik said Freixe's departure follows an investigation into an undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate, which breached the company's code of business conduct. The Telegraph quoted reports as saying Freixe was married to Agata Balcerowska, when news of his secret romance surfaced.

The ousted executive did not receive an exit package after his dismissal.

4. Bill Gates 'huge mistake'

In 2021, Bill Gates confessed that he had an affair with a Microsoft employee.

Three years later, the Microsoft co-founder was among the prominent names appearing in documents released by the US Justice Department that revealed close friendships, illicit financial dealings and private photos with convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein.

In response, Gates, 70, admitted making a "huge mistake" in associating with Epstein, telling staff at his charity foundation that he had affairs with two Russian women but denying involvement in the disgraced financier's crimes.

In a draft email among the documents released by the Justice Department, Epstein alleged Gates engaged in extramarital affairs. The Microsofot co-founder admitted to two affairs. "I did have affairs, one with a Russian bridge player who met me at bridge events, and one with a Russian nuclear physicist who I met through business activities."

Gates 27-year-old marriage to Melinda Gates ended with a divorce in 2021. "We no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in the next phase of our lives," the pair said in a statement at the time.

5. Affair turns into marriage

In 2019, Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon and the former richest man in the world, was at the centre of a major relationship scandal when his extramarital relationship with former television presenter Lauren Sánchez became public.

At the time, Bezos was still married to his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott. The National Enquirer published intimate text messages between Bezos and Sánchez, including romantic exchanges, after the couple's relationship reportedly began in 2018. The revelations came just two days after Bezos and MacKenzie announced their decision to divorce, although the relationship had reportedly started before the announcement.

Bezos and Sánchez eventually married during a lavish, three-day wedding celebration in Venice, on June 27, 2025.

Nvidia approaches Arm CEO Haas as employees seek Huang's return, reports say Fact check: Did Astronomer CEO apologise for 'cheating' after being 'caught on camera'? US lawmakers summon Nvidia ex-CEO after affair with suspected spy

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