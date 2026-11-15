MENAFN - Khaleej Times) An electric car that mimics the sound and feel of a V8 engine might seem like an attempt to compensate for what is missing. Mercedes-Benz, however, is betting that its latest AMG can make that experience convincing enough to win over even traditional petrol-powered performance-car enthusiasts.

The new all-electric Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé combines three electric motors, Formula One-inspired battery technology and simulated gear changes that passengers can feel through their seats. The car will arrive in UAE showrooms in January 2027, with the country among the first markets in the Middle East to receive it.

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The experience is not just about speed. During an acceleration demonstration at the regional launch, the sudden force felt remarkably like the first steep drop on a roller coaster, except there was no descent or obvious cue to prepare for it. Instead, the acceleration was instant, producing an unexpected ticklish sensation that prompted uncontrollable laughter and had me squirming in the passenger seat. Even after being warned to brace against the headrest, the intensity was surprising. The demonstration lasted only a short distance, but it offered a glimpse of the kind of adrenaline-experience Mercedes is trying to deliver with its electric performance car.

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Regional President & CEO Michael Stroband said he had a similar reaction when he first experienced the car, describing it as a combination of electric power and the emotional character traditionally associated with V8 engines.

"I never experienced such a mixture, the best out of both worlds. I never experienced that speed combined with an emotion that so far I experienced only in V8 cars," he told Khaleej Times.

The car attempts to reproduce some of those sensations through its AMG driving modes. In addition to simulated engine sounds, it creates the feeling of shifting gears, with physical feedback through the seats despite having no conventional gearbox.

"It's an immersive experience. So it's not only the sound. You're feeling like you're shifting gears and you're feeling like you would sit in a race car with a combustion engine where you're manually shifting gears. Then you also would feel it in the seat whenever you're shifting to the next gear," Stroband said.

Underneath that experience is a significant engineering change for Mercedes-AMG. The new model is the first series-production electric car to use axial-flux electric motors, a technology designed to deliver high power density in a more compact package.

The GT 63 version uses three electric motors to produce up to 1,169hp, allowing it to accelerate from zero to 100km/h in a claimed 2.1 seconds.

Mercedes has also focused on maintaining performance over sustained periods, particularly on a race track, rather than delivering a short burst of acceleration followed by a drop in power.

The car uses battery cells with a cooling system inspired by Formula One technology, designed to help sustain performance under demanding driving conditions.

"We are very, very proud, obviously, of the German engineering," Stroband said, pointing to the axial-flux motors and the battery technology as key features of the car.

Charging speed is another major selling point. The vehicle uses 800-volt technology and can add up to 460km of WLTP driving range in 10 minutes under suitable charging conditions, according to the manufacturer. A 10 to 80 per cent charge takes around 11 minutes.

For UAE buyers concerned about charging access, Stroband said the company was working with its local partners, including charging providers, while pointing to planned expansion of charging infrastructure in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

He said homeowners with villas could install wallboxes and charge overnight, while the car's claimed range of around 700 to 800km, depending on the version, would reduce the need for frequent public charging.

"From my perspective, it's a mixture," he said of the relationship between vehicle technology and infrastructure development. "We are developing and are quite optimistic that we also see more and more electric vehicles on the road."

The new model will be offered in three versions: the GT 53, GT 55 and GT 63. Stroband quoted indicative starting prices of approximately $110,000, $133,000 and $166,000 respectively, before options and depending on GCC specifications.

The regional CEO said the electric performance car remained a niche segment, but early customer reactions had been encouraging, with some vehicles already sold at launch events in other markets.

"People love it from the outside but are skeptical, saying, okay, another supercar, an EV, I'm normally a petrolhead," he said. "But it's always about test-driving it and the experience once you have driven it."

Mercedes is hoping that experience will persuade more traditional performance-car buyers to consider electric power, without giving up the sound and sensations they associate with the AMG badge.

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