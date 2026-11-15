MENAFN - Khaleej Times) India'a Ambassador to the UAE, Deepak Mittal, has thanked the leadership of the Emirates for their support for Indian residents who lost loved ones in the Fujairah crash on November 12.

The traffic accident on Sheikh Khalifa Road claimed the lives of 14 people, including four Indians and 10 Emiratis. Around 30 people sustained injuries in the incident. The nationalities of those injured include Emirati, Omani, Indian, Brazilian, Pakistani, Jordanian, and Egyptian. It is not yet clear how many Indians were injured.

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UAE's Public Prosecution launched a probe in the case. Preliminary investigations, it said, revealed that two consecutive accidents occurred on Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Road (E84) in the direction of Fujairah. The first involved a vehicle colliding with a stationary truck, while the second occurred when a truck carrying two shipping containers collided with several vehicles before overturning. Authorities vowed to take the appropriate legal action against anyone found responsible.

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Mittal called the Fujairah crash "a great tragedy", stressing that the Indian Embassy and Consulate remains in close touch with the affected families. He pointed out to the case of Indian resident Siddiq Tublikat, who lost two twin sons and a grandchild in the crash. "We all pray to almighty to give family the strength to bear such irreparable loss," he said.

The envoy also reposted a tweet that contains a photo of Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs, meeting with Tublikat to offer his condolences. Earlier, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, also offered his condolences to Tublikat and his family.

Sheikh Theyab also visited those injured in the accident at hospitals in Fujairah, enquired about their health and wished them a speedy recovery. He visited the mourning majalis, and extended deepest sympathies to the family for their loss, wishing them courage and solace.

Indian fatalities in Fujairah crash

Siddiq's twin sons, Mohammed and Misna, were killed in the Fujairah crash, along with his three-year-old grandchild, Mohammed Faiyz.

Siddiq spoke of how inseparable the twins were. "They were very close," he said. "They always knew what was on the other person's mind. Maybe that is why they left the earth also together." His wife, Arifa, who was in the car at the time of the crash, spoke to Khaleej Times earlier and said the twin brother and sister died two days after their 21st birthday.

On Saturday, November 14, the identity of the fourth Indian fatality was revealed. According to a social worker from the Fujairah Indian Center, a 13-year-old Indian boy, who was in the vehicle with his parents when it was involved in the crash, lost his life in the accident.

The family hailing from the Indian city of Gujarat were visiting the UAE when the accident occurred. They were on their way to the Fujairah airport to travel back to India. According to the social worker, the boy's parents and elder sister are in hospital with injuries.

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