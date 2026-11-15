MENAFN - Khaleej Times) As temperatures ease and outdoor activities become more practical, residents across the UAE are getting back into their fitness routines, signing up for sporting events and increasing their training intensity.

For many, returning to exercise also means revisiting their nutrition and recovery routines. Protein powders, multivitamins, magnesium and electrolyte supplements are increasingly finding a place in fitness bags, with some residents relying on them to boost stamina, build muscle and replenish nutrients after workouts.

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But doctors are urging caution, saying that an active lifestyle alone is not a reason to start taking supplements. Without knowing whether the body is actually deficient in particular nutrients, adding products to a daily routine could do more harm than good.

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Healthcare professionals say some residents are choosing supplements based on gym recommendations, advice from friends or social media trends, instead of seeking medical guidance to establish what their bodies need.

Dr Mohamed Elgezouli, Specialist in Family Medicine at Sheikh Sultan Bin Zayed Hospital in Al Batayeh, Sharjah, said it had become increasingly common for patients to arrive at consultations taking several products simultaneously.

“Many patients come in taking several products at once, such as protein powder, multivitamins, magnesium and electrolytes, usually on the advice of friends, trainers or social media rather than a blood test,” he said.

He added that most people following a balanced diet did not need many of these products, although vitamin D was an important consideration in the UAE.“Vitamin D is the main exception in the UAE, but even that should be confirmed by testing.”

More supplements do not necessarily mean better results

Medics highlight that one of the biggest misconceptions among fitness enthusiasts is that supplements labelled natural or safe cannot cause harm.

Dr Elgezouli cautioned that excessive intake of certain nutrients could have serious consequences, particularly when products are taken over extended periods without medical supervision.

“High-dose vitamin D over time can raise calcium and damage the kidneys. Iron taken without a deficiency can build up in the organs. Magnesium and potassium can reach dangerous levels in people with undiagnosed kidney problems,” he said.

He also warned that supplements could interfere with prescribed medication, including blood thinners and thyroid tablets. Certain fitness products sold online have also been found to contain hidden stimulants or steroids.

Echoing these concerns, Swapna Mary John, clinical dietitian at International Modern Hospital, Dubai, said the growing popularity of supplements during the UAE fitness season did not necessarily mean everyone needed them.

“Many people assume that exercising regularly means they need additional supplements. However, a balanced diet often provides everything the body requires. Supplements should address specific nutritional needs rather than simply follow fitness trends,” she said.

John also highlighted the potential risks of excessive consumption, including nerve damage from high doses of vitamin B6 and kidney damage from excessive vitamin D.

“Combining supplements can also lead to unintended overdoses or interactions with medications. More is not always better, and unnecessary supplementation can sometimes do more harm than good.”

Dr Marian Malak Eshak Morkos, Specialist in Family Medicine at Burjeel Day Surgery Center, Al Shahama, said residents should be particularly cautious about assuming that products marketed as natural are automatically harmless.

“Excessive use of supplements can potentially lead to health complications. For example, too much vitamin D can result in elevated calcium levels, while unnecessary iron supplementation may cause digestive problems and, in some cases, organ damage,” she said.

She added that taking multiple products together could increase the risk of exceeding recommended daily limits or interacting with prescribed medication.

“This is why self-prescribing supplements for long periods is generally not advisable.”

What should residents check before taking supplements?

Rather than following fitness trends or copying another person's supplement routine, doctors recommend assessing individual nutritional requirements before introducing additional products.

Dr Elgezouli advised residents to consult a doctor and undergo appropriate investigations to establish whether they have any deficiencies.

“Basic tests include a full blood count, iron stores, vitamin D, vitamin B12, kidney function, blood sugar and cholesterol, plus thyroid tests if you have symptoms,” he said.

He added that people aged over 40 or those with existing heart risk factors should undergo a cardiac assessment before beginning intense exercise.

The results can help doctors determine whether supplementation is necessary, taking into account an individual's diet, age, medical history, medication and training intensity.

John said the assessment should also consider dietary habits, exercise levels and any symptoms before supplements are recommended.

“Protein requirements can often be met through food, while electrolytes are generally more useful during prolonged exercise with significant sweating,” she said.

For residents participating in outdoor sports, particularly during the UAE's warmer months, hydration remains important. However, electrolyte products should not automatically become part of everyone's daily routine.

Dr Morkos similarly stressed that supplement recommendations should be based on an individual's nutritional gaps rather than general advice circulating online or within fitness communities.

“Before starting supplements, individuals should consider a medical assessment that considers their dietary habits, exercise routine, age, existing medical conditions, and current medications,” she said.

Depending on the findings, healthcare professionals may recommend investigations such as vitamin D, vitamin B12 and iron studies.

“The goal is to identify actual deficiencies or nutritional gaps rather than taking supplements on a trial-and-error basis. A personalised approach is always safer and more effective than following generic recommendations,” added Morkos.

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