MENAFN - Khaleej Times) As temperatures begin to drop across the UAE, residents are preparing for the winter camping season, with overnight trips costing around Dh300 per person and basic camping equipment requiring an initial budget of Dh300 to Dh500, depending on the experience and supplies needed.

From checking tents and stocking up on firewood to upgrading equipment and planning meals, camping enthusiasts say preparations can begin months before winter, while reusable equipment helps keep expenses down over time.

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For Ras Al Khaimah resident Ahmed Al Mansoori, a night of camping can cost approximately Dh300 per person, covering food, drinks, refreshments and water for washing and cooking.

However, he explained that costs can be lower when camping with friends or family, as expenses are shared among participants.

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A bag of charcoal typically costs between Dh30 and Dh40, while a whole chicken costs around Dh25. Depending on the meal, food expenses may reach approximately Dh50, while a small gas cylinder for cooking costs between Dh7 and Dh10.

Al Mansoori said camping arrangements vary, with some residents preferring quiet trips alone and others organising gatherings of up to 30 people, where participants bring their own supplies or share the responsibility of preparing meals.

“Camping every weekend can be difficult. Going once or twice a month is more manageable,” he said.

Brazilian UAE resident Marcos Bernardo said newcomers do not necessarily need expensive equipment to enjoy their first camping experience, with a basic setup costing approximately Dh300 to Dh400.

However, he recommends setting aside around Dh500 to ensure campers have everything they need.

According to Bernardo, a sleeping bag can cost around Dh35 to Dh36, while a basic tent is available for approximately Dh70. A small barbecue grill costs around Dh20, a portable camping stove around Dh30, and a set of two cooking pots between Dh10 and Dh20.

“For a simple camping experience, the minimum cost would be around Dh300 to Dh400. However, I would recommend having a budget of approximately Dh500 so you can have everything you need for a basic camping trip,” he said.

He added that costs depend largely on the experience campers are looking for, with more sophisticated setups requiring a higher investment.

For experienced campers, preparing for the season involves more than purchasing food and packing a tent.

Al Mansoori said some enthusiasts begin buying equipment during the summer, months before the winter camping season begins, while others wait until temperatures start to fall before inspecting their existing supplies.

Some residents also invest in caravans and portable toilets to make their outings more comfortable, particularly when travelling with larger groups or staying overnight.

“Some caravans can be found for less than Dh10,000,” he said, adding that prices depend on the facilities and equipment included.

The time needed to prepare also varies. While some campers organise their supplies a week in advance, others begin preparations two days before departure. More experienced enthusiasts may even decide to go camping on the same day.

Al Mansoori said most equipment, including tents, portable toilet tents, barbecue grills and cooking utensils, can be reused throughout the season, reducing the need for repeated purchases.

“The main things that change are the food and some cooking equipment that wears out over time,” he explained.

Items such as barbecue grills, cooking nets and containers used for burning firewood may occasionally need replacing because of regular use.

For Dubai resident Radina Dickson, camping has become a family tradition over the past eight years, offering an opportunity to spend quality time outdoors with her husband and two children, aged 10 and seven.

The family aims to camp every weekend between late November and the end of April, when temperatures are generally pleasant during the day and evening.

Their expenses depend on the duration and location of each trip.

“If we spend a day in the desert or mountains, then we usually only need to pay for our petrol, meals and firewood,” she said.

However, longer trips, particularly those involving travel across the border to Oman, can be more expensive because of visa costs, additional meals and firewood.

Although the family often camps on its own, Dickson said they also regularly travel with four other families who have been their camping companions for years.

Before each season, they clean and inspect their equipment, check which items need replacing and decide whether any upgrades are necessary.

This year, the family invested in a new battery to power their camping fridge and electronics after experiencing problems with their previous battery. They also stocked up on gas bottles and purchased a small two-seater kayak for beach camping trips.

Having started with a simple setup eight years ago, Dickson said the family has gradually upgraded its equipment while reusing as much as possible.

“For us, camping is an investment in quality family time with my husband and children,” she said.

Choosing the right camping location

Beyond budgeting and equipment, residents say choosing a suitable location is an important part of preparing for a camping trip.

Bernardo explained that camping at the beach, in the desert or in the mountains requires different precautions.

For beach camping, he recommends checking sea conditions and tides, while desert camping may require a four-wheel-drive vehicle and precautions against insects.

In mountainous areas, campers should consider altitude, strong winds and vehicle accessibility, as some destinations require four-wheel drives.

Bernardo also advised checking weather forecasts and avoiding areas where rainwater could flow, particularly during unstable weather conditions. Campers should bring warm clothing for colder nights and use suitable containers for campfires and barbecues.

Meanwhile, Al Mansoori said popular outdoor destinations include Al Aqah Beach in Fujairah, areas around Khor Fakkan, Jebel Jais and Jebel Yanas in Ras Al Khaimah, Showkah and Liwa.

He said residents are drawn to these locations for their natural surroundings, cooler temperatures and, in some areas, access to public facilities.

For Al Mansoori, the variety of camping destinations across the UAE allows residents to choose between beaches, mountains and deserts, depending on their preferences and the type of outdoor experience they are looking for.

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