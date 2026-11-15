Hojlund Double Powers Denmark Past Portugal 4-1 in Braga
(MENAFN) Rasmus Hojlund scored twice as Denmark routed Portugal 4-1 on Saturday, handing the hosts their first defeat of the UEFA Nations League campaign and moving into second place in Group A4.
The result ended Portugal’s four-match winning streak at Estadio Municipal de Braga, in their first match since Cristiano Ronaldo retired from international football.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute from the penalty spot. A video assistant referee review had ruled that Portuguese defender Ruben Dias handled the ball inside the box. The Danish captain drove his kick into the top-left corner, giving goalkeeper Diogo Costa no chance.
Four minutes after the restart, Mikkel Damsgaard whipped a cross to the back post, where Hojlund met it with a left-footed volley into the bottom corner. He added his second in the 57th minute, taking a through ball from Hojbjerg, turning past Renato Veiga and sending a right-footed shot into the far corner for 3-0.
Portugal turned to their bench in search of a comeback. Carlos Forbs replaced Joao Felix in the 64th minute, and the Club Brugge winger became the first player to wear Portugal’s redesigned No. 7 shirt, introduced in tribute to Ronaldo.
Denmark pushed further ahead in the 75th minute, when Joachim Andersen headed in a free kick from Mathias Jensen to make it 4-0.
Portugal pulled one back in the third minute of stoppage time. Substitute Bernardo Silva scored from close range after goalkeeper Mads Hermansen saved an initial effort from Joao Neves.
Despite the loss, Portugal stay top of Group A4 with 12 points and have already secured a place in the Nations League quarterfinals. Denmark climbed to second with nine points, three clear of Norway.
Portugal travel to Wales on Tuesday for their final group match, while Denmark host Norway.
Saturday’s UEFA Nations League results
Norway 3-1 Wales
Portugal 1-4 Denmark
Georgia 0-2 Hungary
Northern Ireland 1-0 Ukraine
Kosovo 0-0 Israel
Austria 1-0 Ireland
Romania 2-1 Poland
Sweden 3-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina
The result ended Portugal’s four-match winning streak at Estadio Municipal de Braga, in their first match since Cristiano Ronaldo retired from international football.
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg broke the deadlock in the 43rd minute from the penalty spot. A video assistant referee review had ruled that Portuguese defender Ruben Dias handled the ball inside the box. The Danish captain drove his kick into the top-left corner, giving goalkeeper Diogo Costa no chance.
Four minutes after the restart, Mikkel Damsgaard whipped a cross to the back post, where Hojlund met it with a left-footed volley into the bottom corner. He added his second in the 57th minute, taking a through ball from Hojbjerg, turning past Renato Veiga and sending a right-footed shot into the far corner for 3-0.
Portugal turned to their bench in search of a comeback. Carlos Forbs replaced Joao Felix in the 64th minute, and the Club Brugge winger became the first player to wear Portugal’s redesigned No. 7 shirt, introduced in tribute to Ronaldo.
Denmark pushed further ahead in the 75th minute, when Joachim Andersen headed in a free kick from Mathias Jensen to make it 4-0.
Portugal pulled one back in the third minute of stoppage time. Substitute Bernardo Silva scored from close range after goalkeeper Mads Hermansen saved an initial effort from Joao Neves.
Despite the loss, Portugal stay top of Group A4 with 12 points and have already secured a place in the Nations League quarterfinals. Denmark climbed to second with nine points, three clear of Norway.
Portugal travel to Wales on Tuesday for their final group match, while Denmark host Norway.
Saturday’s UEFA Nations League results
Norway 3-1 Wales
Portugal 1-4 Denmark
Georgia 0-2 Hungary
Northern Ireland 1-0 Ukraine
Kosovo 0-0 Israel
Austria 1-0 Ireland
Romania 2-1 Poland
Sweden 3-2 Bosnia and Herzegovina
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