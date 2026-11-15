Nilepet Targets New Energy Partnerships as South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) 2026 Diamond Sponsor
(MENAFN- APO Group) JUBA, South Sudan, November 14, 2026/ -- South Sudan’s national oil company Nile Petroleum Corporation (Nilepet) and its subsidiaries have been confirmed as Diamond Sponsors of South Sudan Oil & Power (SSOP) 2026, taking place November 24-25 in Juba, as the company advances efforts to attract new investment and technical partnerships across the country’s oil sector.
Nilepet joins the event alongside Sipet Engineering & Consultancy Services, Nile Delta, Nile Drilling & Services, Nile Data Systems, SNP Group, Nile SLC, Niyat Oilfields Services, Dietsmann Nile CO. LTD and Nilepet Technical Centre. Together, the companies represent capabilities across engineering, drilling, technical services, technology and workforce development, creating opportunities for international partners to engage with South Sudan's expanding energy value chain.
As a Diamond Sponsor, Nilepet and its operating subsidiaries will use SSOP 2026 to engage prospective partners, strengthen existing commercial relationships and advance investment discussions across the country's petroleum industry. SSOP 2026 will connect the national oil company’s leadership with international exploration companies, financiers, oilfield services providers and technology partners seeking opportunities in one of East Africa's most established oil-producing markets.
Returning for its seventh edition under the theme Resource Renaissance - Energy-Fueled Growth for a New Generation, SSOP 2026 arrives as the country advances an ambitious hydrocarbon development strategy, centered on increasing crude output, accelerating exploration and strengthening downstream infrastructure development. With goals to increase production from approximately 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 230,000 bpd in the short term, Nilepet is inviting companies active in well rehabilitation, reservoir management, drilling technologies, production optimization and oilfield services to join the market.
The company already works alongside international partners through South Sudan's established petroleum operating companies, including Dar Petroleum Operating Company, Greater Pioneer Operating Company and Sudd Petroleum Operating Company. International partners include China National Petroleum Corporation, ONGC Videsh, Sinopec, among others, and underpin production from existing oilfields while providing a foundation for further investment in mature asset rehabilitation, enhanced oil recovery and operational efficiency.
Beyond producing assets, South Sudan is offering 14 exploration blocks to prospective investors, creating opportunities for international exploration and production companies seeking entry into new acreage. SSOP 2026 will provide a platform for interested operators, investors and technical partners to engage Nilepet and government representatives on exploration prospects, partnership structures and the requirements for advancing new upstream investment.
Nilepet is also pursuing opportunities across the midstream and downstream sectors, with its 2026-2028 Downstream Directorate Strategic Plan prioritizing expanded crude storage, domestic refining capacity and petroleum distribution infrastructure. These initiatives create investment opportunities for infrastructure developers, engineering and construction companies and equipment suppliers seeking exposure to South Sudan's growing domestic petroleum market.
As the nation’s premier energy investment platform, SSOP will feature high-level panel discussions, project showcases and exclusive networking session connecting global capital with South Sudan project opportunities. As Diamond Sponsors, Nilepet and its subsidiaries are inviting international operators, investors, oilfield service companies, engineering firms and technology providers to engage directly with their teams at SSOP 2026.
For more information, visit
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
SOURCE
Energy Capital & Power
Nilepet joins the event alongside Sipet Engineering & Consultancy Services, Nile Delta, Nile Drilling & Services, Nile Data Systems, SNP Group, Nile SLC, Niyat Oilfields Services, Dietsmann Nile CO. LTD and Nilepet Technical Centre. Together, the companies represent capabilities across engineering, drilling, technical services, technology and workforce development, creating opportunities for international partners to engage with South Sudan's expanding energy value chain.
As a Diamond Sponsor, Nilepet and its operating subsidiaries will use SSOP 2026 to engage prospective partners, strengthen existing commercial relationships and advance investment discussions across the country's petroleum industry. SSOP 2026 will connect the national oil company’s leadership with international exploration companies, financiers, oilfield services providers and technology partners seeking opportunities in one of East Africa's most established oil-producing markets.
Returning for its seventh edition under the theme Resource Renaissance - Energy-Fueled Growth for a New Generation, SSOP 2026 arrives as the country advances an ambitious hydrocarbon development strategy, centered on increasing crude output, accelerating exploration and strengthening downstream infrastructure development. With goals to increase production from approximately 170,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 230,000 bpd in the short term, Nilepet is inviting companies active in well rehabilitation, reservoir management, drilling technologies, production optimization and oilfield services to join the market.
The company already works alongside international partners through South Sudan's established petroleum operating companies, including Dar Petroleum Operating Company, Greater Pioneer Operating Company and Sudd Petroleum Operating Company. International partners include China National Petroleum Corporation, ONGC Videsh, Sinopec, among others, and underpin production from existing oilfields while providing a foundation for further investment in mature asset rehabilitation, enhanced oil recovery and operational efficiency.
Beyond producing assets, South Sudan is offering 14 exploration blocks to prospective investors, creating opportunities for international exploration and production companies seeking entry into new acreage. SSOP 2026 will provide a platform for interested operators, investors and technical partners to engage Nilepet and government representatives on exploration prospects, partnership structures and the requirements for advancing new upstream investment.
Nilepet is also pursuing opportunities across the midstream and downstream sectors, with its 2026-2028 Downstream Directorate Strategic Plan prioritizing expanded crude storage, domestic refining capacity and petroleum distribution infrastructure. These initiatives create investment opportunities for infrastructure developers, engineering and construction companies and equipment suppliers seeking exposure to South Sudan's growing domestic petroleum market.
As the nation’s premier energy investment platform, SSOP will feature high-level panel discussions, project showcases and exclusive networking session connecting global capital with South Sudan project opportunities. As Diamond Sponsors, Nilepet and its subsidiaries are inviting international operators, investors, oilfield service companies, engineering firms and technology providers to engage directly with their teams at SSOP 2026.
For more information, visit
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.
SOURCE
Energy Capital & Power
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