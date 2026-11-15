KFC India Goes Saucy With The Dunked Range
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) 10th November 2026: Things are about to get seriously saucy at KFC.
Meet the Dunked range, where KFC's signature crispy chicken gets fully dunked in two bold sauces. Choose the smoky, fiery kick of Texas BBQ, or go Korean with gochujang heat, toasted sesame and an umami kick.
Crispy chicken. Endless sauce. And plenty of drip. The range is KFC going all in on sauce, with every crispy bite generously dunked in flavour.
Whatever your KFC favourite, there's a Dunked version waiting. From the classic Zinger Burger and Boneless Chicken Strips to juicy Wings, and Chicken Leg Pieces, just pick your sauce and get Dunked.
Starting at just ₹89, the Dunked range will be available across Karnataka with the spicy Korean sauce available & Texas BBQ coming soon. The range is available for dine-in and takeaway, as well as through the KFC app, website and leading food delivery apps.
Two sauces. Your KFC favourites. One seriously saucy way to eat them. So go on, pick your flavour and GET DUNKED.
About KFC
KFC, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), is a global chicken restaurant brand with a rich, decades-long history of success and innovation. It all started with one cook, Colonel Harland Sanders, who created a finger lickin' good recipe more than 80 years ago, a list of secret herbs and spices scratched out on the back of the door to his kitchen. Today, we still follow his formula for success, with real cooks breading and freshly preparing our delicious chicken by hand in more than 26,000 restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world.
Meet the Dunked range, where KFC's signature crispy chicken gets fully dunked in two bold sauces. Choose the smoky, fiery kick of Texas BBQ, or go Korean with gochujang heat, toasted sesame and an umami kick.
Crispy chicken. Endless sauce. And plenty of drip. The range is KFC going all in on sauce, with every crispy bite generously dunked in flavour.
Whatever your KFC favourite, there's a Dunked version waiting. From the classic Zinger Burger and Boneless Chicken Strips to juicy Wings, and Chicken Leg Pieces, just pick your sauce and get Dunked.
Starting at just ₹89, the Dunked range will be available across Karnataka with the spicy Korean sauce available & Texas BBQ coming soon. The range is available for dine-in and takeaway, as well as through the KFC app, website and leading food delivery apps.
Two sauces. Your KFC favourites. One seriously saucy way to eat them. So go on, pick your flavour and GET DUNKED.
About KFC
KFC, a subsidiary of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), is a global chicken restaurant brand with a rich, decades-long history of success and innovation. It all started with one cook, Colonel Harland Sanders, who created a finger lickin' good recipe more than 80 years ago, a list of secret herbs and spices scratched out on the back of the door to his kitchen. Today, we still follow his formula for success, with real cooks breading and freshly preparing our delicious chicken by hand in more than 26,000 restaurants in over 145 countries and territories around the world.
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