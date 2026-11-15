MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Air Force reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

According to the military, starting at 18:00 on Saturday, November 14, Russian forces launched 132 drones against Ukraine, including Shahed drones (78 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and Parody-type decoy drones.

The drones were launched from the directions of the Russian cities of Bryansk, Oryol, Kursk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from the temporarily occupied areas of Hvardiiske in Crimea and Donetsk.

The attack was repelled by Ukrainian aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

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Preliminary reports indicate that, as of 08:00 on Sunday, air defense forces had shot down or jammed 106 enemy drones, including Shahed drones (61 of them jet-powered), Gerbera drones, and other types of unmanned aerial vehicles.

Russian drone strikes were recorded at 20 locations.

According to the Air Force, several Russian attack drones remain in Ukrainian airspace, and efforts to engage the targets are ongoing.

As previously reported, a Russian drone attack in Dnipro district of the Dnipropetrovsk region caused a fire in a private house.