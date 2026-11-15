Singer-Songwriter Sharmila Joghi Releases“Ungrateful,” A Real-Life Story Of A Mother
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Singer-songwriter Sharmila Joghi has published her new book, Ungrateful, now available on Amazon. The book tells a real-life story about a mother, her daughter Tanisha, and the songs of the two of them. It is honest, personal and told in Sharmila's own voice. Ungrateful sits where drama meets pop music. Sharmila has long used songwriting to make sense of her life. With this book, she gives the same approach more room to breathe. Readers get the story behind the lyrics, not just the lyrics themselves. Sharmila hopes the book reaches anyone who has ever felt misunderstood by the people closest to them. It is a story for mothers, daughters and anyone who has loved someone through the hard parts.
Read the Book here:
The book follows the bond between Sharmila and Tanisha. It looks at everyday moments, hard conversations and the music that kept them close. Sharmila writes the way people really talk about family. Some pages are warm. Some are uncomfortable. All of them aim to be true. The title is a deliberate choice.“Ungrateful” is a word many families know well. It gets said in kitchens, in cars and in the middle of arguments. Sharmila turns the word over and asks what it really means. She asks who gets to use it, and what it costs to hear it from someone you love. The result reads less like a formal memoir and more like a conversation. Readers can expect plain language, real emotion and a few moments that may sound very familiar. It is a book to read slowly, and perhaps to share with someone you love. Music is part of the story too. Sharmila wrote songs as a way to say what was hard to say out loud. The book brings that creative partnership to the page. A music video by Sharmila Joghi called“Superwomangirl” is also available on
At its heart, Ungrateful is about being heard. Sharmila wants readers to know that the people we love are often asking for the same thing. They want to be understood. They want to feel seen without having to explain themselves twice. Her message is simple. Listen before you judge. Say the kind thing while there is time. Family is not always easy, but it is worth the effort. Gratitude cannot be demanded. It grows where people feel safe, respected and listened to. And when words fail, music can carry what we cannot. She also hopes the book gives other mothers and daughters a way to start their own conversations. Sometimes one honest story is enough to open the door.
About Sharmila Joghi
Sharmila Joghi is a singer-songwriter and author. She writes pop music rooted in real life, family and feelings. Her songs and her writing share one aim, which is to speak plainly and let the story do the work. Through the book and music, she hopes to remind people that ordinary family stories deserve to be told. Ungrateful is her latest book. It is available now on Amazon at.
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Read the Book here:
The book follows the bond between Sharmila and Tanisha. It looks at everyday moments, hard conversations and the music that kept them close. Sharmila writes the way people really talk about family. Some pages are warm. Some are uncomfortable. All of them aim to be true. The title is a deliberate choice.“Ungrateful” is a word many families know well. It gets said in kitchens, in cars and in the middle of arguments. Sharmila turns the word over and asks what it really means. She asks who gets to use it, and what it costs to hear it from someone you love. The result reads less like a formal memoir and more like a conversation. Readers can expect plain language, real emotion and a few moments that may sound very familiar. It is a book to read slowly, and perhaps to share with someone you love. Music is part of the story too. Sharmila wrote songs as a way to say what was hard to say out loud. The book brings that creative partnership to the page. A music video by Sharmila Joghi called“Superwomangirl” is also available on
At its heart, Ungrateful is about being heard. Sharmila wants readers to know that the people we love are often asking for the same thing. They want to be understood. They want to feel seen without having to explain themselves twice. Her message is simple. Listen before you judge. Say the kind thing while there is time. Family is not always easy, but it is worth the effort. Gratitude cannot be demanded. It grows where people feel safe, respected and listened to. And when words fail, music can carry what we cannot. She also hopes the book gives other mothers and daughters a way to start their own conversations. Sometimes one honest story is enough to open the door.
About Sharmila Joghi
Sharmila Joghi is a singer-songwriter and author. She writes pop music rooted in real life, family and feelings. Her songs and her writing share one aim, which is to speak plainly and let the story do the work. Through the book and music, she hopes to remind people that ordinary family stories deserve to be told. Ungrateful is her latest book. It is available now on Amazon at.
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