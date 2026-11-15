Inorbit Mall Expands Visakhapatnam's Retail Landscape With 200 Brands At One Place
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Visakhapatnam, 14 November 2026: Inorbit Mall Visakhapatnam now houses 200 brands, expanding what residents can shop for in the city. The line-up includes brands that previously had no physical retail presence in Visakhapatnam, giving shoppers the chance to browse collections and try products in person, closer to home.
The mall's fashion and lifestyle line-up includes H&M, Marks & Spencer, Shoppers Stop, Max, R&B, Pantaloons, Forever New, Levi's, Brooks Brothers, Charles Tyrwhitt, Armani Exchange, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Lacoste and Nike, complemented by premium retail destinations such as AJIO Luxe; jewellery brands Malabar Gold and Indriya; home furnishings brand Bontrue; F&B outlets Starbucks and Third Wave Coffee; and entertainment offerings including AAA Cinemas, Hamleys and Timezone.
The breadth of the line-up changes what a shopping trip in Visakhapatnam can look like. A visit to try on a suit or pick up a pair of trainers can turn into an afternoon out with the family. For shoppers used to discovering certain brands online or seeking them out while travelling, being able to browse those collections in person is a welcome addition to the city's retail offering.
The 200-brand milestone marks the beginning of Inorbit's next phase in Visakhapatnam. The mall will continue to build its retail and leisure offering, giving residents more to discover with each visit and more reasons to make those plans close to home.
The mall's fashion and lifestyle line-up includes H&M, Marks & Spencer, Shoppers Stop, Max, R&B, Pantaloons, Forever New, Levi's, Brooks Brothers, Charles Tyrwhitt, Armani Exchange, Tommy Hilfiger, Calvin Klein, Lacoste and Nike, complemented by premium retail destinations such as AJIO Luxe; jewellery brands Malabar Gold and Indriya; home furnishings brand Bontrue; F&B outlets Starbucks and Third Wave Coffee; and entertainment offerings including AAA Cinemas, Hamleys and Timezone.
The breadth of the line-up changes what a shopping trip in Visakhapatnam can look like. A visit to try on a suit or pick up a pair of trainers can turn into an afternoon out with the family. For shoppers used to discovering certain brands online or seeking them out while travelling, being able to browse those collections in person is a welcome addition to the city's retail offering.
The 200-brand milestone marks the beginning of Inorbit's next phase in Visakhapatnam. The mall will continue to build its retail and leisure offering, giving residents more to discover with each visit and more reasons to make those plans close to home.
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