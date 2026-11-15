MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 13, 2026 2:38 pm - Caregiver's Blueprint launches to help Canadians caring for ageing parents and loved ones navigate government, community and private resources with a personalized roadmap that prioritizes what to do first, what can wait, and what comes next.

TORONTO, ON – November 13, 2026 – When an ageing parent can no longer live independently, Canadian families are suddenly faced with dozens of unfamiliar decisions. They must navigate healthcare, housing, finances, legal matters, government programs and community services, often without knowing where to begin.

Canada has many valuable resources for family caregivers, but finding the right information can be difficult, confusing and incredibly time-consuming. Information is scattered across hundreds of organizations and websites, each addressing a different part of the problem. Families are left trying to figure out who to contact, which decisions take priority and how everything fits together. For many, navigating these systems takes weeks or months of research and coordination. Hiring a professional care-navigation consultant can cost thousands of dollars.

Caregiver's Blueprint, launching today at caregiversblueprint, offers a different approach: bringing relevant information together into one personalized, prioritized action plan for a one-time payment of $49.99 CAD, with no monthly subscription.

"When I learned my parents could no longer live independently, there were a lot of helpful resources, but I didn't know where to start," said Richard FitzGerald, Founder and CEO of Caregiver's Blueprint. "There were healthcare, housing, financial, legal, business, and personal decisions. Caring for an ageing parent is common, but every family's situation is different, and what you do first really matters. I wish something like Caregiver's Blueprint had been available to point me in the right direction, so I built it."

How it works

Unlike traditional caregiver directories and information websites, Caregiver's Blueprint turns a family's individual circumstances into a practical action plan, identifying what to do first and who to contact.

Users spend approximately 30 minutes answering questions about their situation, at their own pace, and can return later if interrupted. The service considers more than 750 variables across areas such as health, housing, finances, legal matters, family circumstances and location to generate a unique blueprint for each customer.

The completed plan is available immediately and can be read online, downloaded as a PDF or shared through an email link.

Each blueprint is organized into six stages:

.Today: What needs immediate attention.

.Days 1 to 3: The steps that should follow.

.This week: The arrangements, conversations and decisions that should be underway.

.This month: Longer-term priorities.

.Next few months: How to continue planning as needs change.

.When you are ready: Decisions that can wait.

Each plan also includes relevant local phone numbers and websites wherever possible, identifying who to contact and what to say. This helps families find practical support in their parent's own community, whether their loved one lives across town or across the country.

Built on checked sources, with privacy protected

Every recommendation in a blueprint comes from a curated database of checked resources from government, community and care organizations. Caregiver's Blueprint's own rules match each family's answers to the right steps and resources. AI is then used only to explain the plan in clear, accessible language. It cannot add resources of its own or make medical, legal or financial decisions on a family's behalf.

Caregiver's Blueprint never sells customers' personal information and uses it only to generate their blueprint. The service follows Canadian privacy requirements under PIPEDA. Customers can permanently delete their personal data at any time, and their answers and blueprints are automatically and permanently deleted one year after they begin. If a partner appears in a plan, that relationship is disclosed.

Availability

Caregiver's Blueprint is available now at caregiversblueprint for $49.99 CAD as a one-time payment, with no recurring fees. The service is available across Canada, excluding Quebec, and is currently offered in English only.

Caregiver's Blueprint provides general guidance and is not a substitute for professional medical, legal or financial advice. Families should consult appropriately licensed professionals before making major decisions.

About Caregiver's Blueprint

Caregiver's Blueprint is a Canadian online service founded by Richard FitzGerald after navigating the challenges of helping his own parents transition from independent living. The service helps families turn the complexities of elder care into a practical, prioritized action plan, connecting them with relevant resources and local support wherever possible.

Media contact:

Richard FitzGerald

Founder and CEO

Caregiver's Blueprint

[email protected]

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