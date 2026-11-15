MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 13, 2026 6:09 pm - A Kashmir trip from Delhi has two parts: the journey to Srinagar and the land plan after arrival. TDI Holiday Ventures has published a Delhi-to-Kashmir guide comparing air, rail and road options and its Srinagar land package prices.

TDI Holiday Ventures has published a guide to Kashmir tour packages from Delhi ( for travellers who will fly, take a train or drive to Srinagar and then need a land plan for hotels, a car and sightseeing.

The guide compares three ways of reaching the valley. Delhi has direct flights to Srinagar; travellers should check the nonstop schedule on their dates, baggage rules and how long it will take to reach the hotel after landing. A late flight can still work when the driver and the host know the plan, but a timed outing such as a gondola visit is better placed on a later day. For a longer journey, the rail route uses a change at Jammu Tawi or Katra for the Vande Bharat to Srinagar; the station and the connection time should be confirmed before tickets are bought. The road from Delhi is about 800 km and takes 15 to 18 hours via Jammu, which may need an overnight stop and current highway instructions.

The published land prices start from Srinagar and do not include the Delhi journey. The 3-night, 4-day Kashmir Quick Getaway is listed from ₹11,950 per person for two travellers on twin sharing. A separate trip-cost guide ( sets out how those land tables change with group size: the same 3-night plan is listed at ₹9,120 per person for four travellers and ₹8,100 for six, while a 6-night, 7-day Summer Special is listed from ₹18,400 per person for two, ₹14,600 for four and ₹13,120 for six. The tables pair two travellers with an Etios or a sedan and four or six travellers with a Rumion, an Ertiga or an MUV, so a larger group also changes the vehicle.

Typical land inclusions listed for these plans are hotels or houseboats, daily breakfast and dinner, a one-hour shikara ride, airport pickup and drop, a private vehicle and taxes. Airfare, lunch, gondola tickets, pony trips, guide charges, entrance fees and personal expenses are budgeted separately. Travellers coming from Mumbai can use a matching city guide ( that follows the same split between the journey and the Srinagar land plan.

The Delhi guide also asks travellers to plan the first and last day around actual arrival and departure times. A useful landing time can leave an afternoon for Srinagar. A late arrival is better spent getting to the hotel and checking the next morning's pickup. The agency can discuss a written itinerary and a quote for the dates, once the Delhi tickets and the preferred overnight stops are known.

About TDI Holiday Ventures

TDI Holiday Ventures ( is a Kashmir travel agency in Srinagar that plans tour packages from the city, books hotels and houseboats, and arranges taxis with drivers.