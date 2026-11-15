MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 14, 2026 6:22 am - Softaken launches Examiner, a powerful tool for deep forensic inspection and evidence analysis. Designed for IT and investigators, it features deep scanning, email analysis, and strict data integrity.

Softaken, a globally recognised innovator in data management, email conversion, data recovery and digital forensics solutions, has officially announced the launch of Softaken Examiner. Designed to meet the rising demands of digital investigators, IT security professionals, and legal analysts, this advanced software delivers robust capabilities for deep forensic inspection and the meticulous analysis of digital evidence.

In today's digital society, companies and investigators face massive volumes of electronic data. Tools that are both fast and precise are required to parse complex file structures and recover hidden or compromised artifacts. Email Forensic Examiner fills this gap by providing a specialised environment that is designed to extract crucial insights, check mailbox items and maintain the integrity of the digital evidence.

“In today's fast-paced investigative environment, efficiency and accuracy are everything,” stated Softaken.“We developed Softaken Examiner to cut through unnecessary technical friction, allowing investigators and IT analysts to dive straight into the evidence with absolute confidence that every metadata trail and file artifact remains completely pristine.”

Key Highlights and Features of Softaken Examiner:

Deep Forensic Inspection: Scans and analyses common, corrupted or hidden files to recover valuable forensic artifacts and metadata.

Advanced Email Analysis: Proprietary scanning engine designed to parse different email formats, headers, timestamps and communication logs.

Granular Data Preview: Empowers examiners to review specific items, attachments, and user activities with powerful search and filter options before generating formal investigative reports.

Data Integrity assured: Operates in a strictly non-destructive mode, ensuring that source files and the metadata behind them are totally preserved during the investigation cycle.

Intuitive Interface: Merges enterprise-grade forensic architecture with a simplified user layout, enabling it to be used by both skilled digital investigators and corporate IT administrators.

To learn more about its technical specifications, licensing options, or to download an evaluation copy, please visit the official Softaken website.

About Softaken

Softaken is a trusted software development company offering reliable data recovery, migration, backup and forensic tools. Softaken is dedicated to providing effective, safe and simple software for individual users, small businesses and large companies across the globe, simplifying the everyday issues of data.