MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 14, 2026 10:02 am - Las Vegas real estate photography company points to thinning competition for buyer attention as Southern Nevada home sales fall and pending contracts drop 20.6%

LAS VEGAS, Nev. - Nov. 13, 2026 - AVIA Media Group, a veteran-owned Las Vegas real estate media company serving Southern Nevada agents since 2019, says Las Vegas real estate marketing budgets are being cut at exactly the moment they deliver the most return - and that agents maintaining comprehensive listing photography and drone videography are competing against a visibly thinner field.

Southern Nevada market conditions

October figures released Nov. 6 by Las Vegas REALTORS® show activity contracting while prices hold.

A total of 1,895 existing homes, condos and townhomes sold during the month. Home sales fell 11.9% year over year, condo and townhome sales dropped 23.6%, and pending home sales declined 20.6% - among the steepest drops of any major U.S. metro.

Housing inventory climbed toward a six-month supply even as new listings tapered. The median price of an existing single-family home in Southern Nevada held at $475,000, up 0.1% from October 2025 and below the record $490,000 set in May and June. The median condo and townhome price fell to $279,000, down 2.1% year over year.

Why marketing budgets shrink first

Lower transaction volume produces thinner income, and thinner income produces smaller marketing orders. Drone coverage gets dropped. Full listing media productions become photography-only packages. Real estate videography disappears from the budget. Social content stops.

AVIA Media Group argues that pattern is what makes continued investment effective rather than wasteful.

“Marketing has never been about the number on the invoice. It's about that number relative to everybody chasing the same buyer,” said Aeon Jones, owner and founder of AVIA Media Group.“When a big share of agents in this valley quietly pull back, the cost of standing out drops for everyone who doesn't. You're not spending more to get noticed. You're spending the same in a room that got a lot quieter.”

The separation compounds as the field thins. A Las Vegas listing marketed with aerial drone video, twilight photography, a floor plan and a branded property website competes well against comparable marketing. Against listings represented by phone images and a thin description, it reads as a different class of property altogether.

The effect on listing appointments

The advantage extends past individual listings to how agents win them.

Sellers in a slower market interview more candidates and ask harder questions about what representation delivers. An agent able to show a cinematic walkthrough from a comparable home, an aerial sequence from the same neighborhood and a clickable single property website is presenting evidence rather than describing intentions.

“Every agent in Las Vegas says the same four words - photos, drone, video, social,” Jones said.“The seller heard it twice before you walked in the door. Hand them a tablet and let them scroll through your last listing. That's the moment you stop being candidate number three, and it's how you become the agent that neighborhood calls first, because sellers compare notes and they remember whose listings looked like somebody actually tried.”

Comprehensive listing media under one roof

AVIA Media Group operates as a single-source Las Vegas real estate media provider, producing real estate photography, aerial drone photography and videography, cinematic and social video, twilight photography, virtual staging, digital decluttering, real estate headshots, 2D and 3D floor plans, 3D tours, Zillow 3D Home and single property websites in-house.

Comprehensive packages include the company's Total Marketing Kit, which generates a branded and unbranded property website, reel videos, social media graphics, teaser videos, 15 flyer design templates, traffic reports and a lead generation system automatically from every shoot - placing complete marketing into distribution during a listing's first days rather than assembling it across the following weeks.

Photos are delivered the next day on every shoot. Drone photography and videography is flown by FAA Part 107 certified pilots carrying insurance coverage up to $2 million, with airspace authorization resolved before the appointment - necessary across a valley largely covered by controlled airspace tied to Harry Reid International, North Las Vegas and Henderson Executive airports.

Pricing is published across all package tiers, and weather-affected shoots are rescheduled at no charge.

Seasonal timing in Southern Nevada

Late fall and winter represent the strongest window of the year for the two formats that perform best as listing lead images.

Daylight saving time ended Nov. 1, moving sunset into the late afternoon and converting true twilight photography from an evening operation into a routine appointment. Cooler temperatures simultaneously remove summer constraints on aerial work, where heat above 110 degrees reduces drone battery performance and shortens safe flight windows. Air clarity also improves, producing sharper mountain backdrops and cleaner long-range detail on golf course, acreage and view properties.

Agents preparing first-quarter Las Vegas listings can capture both formats now rather than competing for spring scheduling.

AVIA Media Group serves the greater Las Vegas metropolitan area from Mt. Charleston to Boulder City and out to Pahrump, including Henderson, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, Enterprise, Spring Valley and Mesquite.

Package details and published pricing are available at #services, recent Southern Nevada work at #portfolio, and shoots can be scheduled at

About AVIA Media Group

AVIA Media Group is a veteran-owned Las Vegas real estate media company serving Southern Nevada Realtors since 2019. Founded by U.S. Air Force veteran Aeon Jones, the company operates as a single-source solution providing Las Vegas real estate photography, aerial drone photography and videography, cinematic and social video, virtual staging, twilight photography, real estate headshots, floor plans, 3D tours, single property websites and its Total Marketing Kit to agents, brokers, investors and property owners throughout Las Vegas, Henderson, North Las Vegas, Summerlin, Mesquite and Clark County.