Israeli Drone Attack Kills Palestinian in Gaza as Truce Toll Hits 1,643
(MENAFN) An Israeli drone strike killed one Palestinian and wounded two others in southern Gaza early Sunday, medical sources said, as violations of the ceasefire agreement continued.
The strike hit the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, according to Nasser Medical Complex.
In northern Gaza, local sources said an Israeli drone dropped explosive devices on homes and tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Al-Salatin, west of Beit Lahia. The same sources reported continued Israeli artillery shelling in the northwest of the enclave.
A day earlier, an Israeli drone strike in Al-Saftawi, in northern Gaza, killed two Palestinians and wounded three others, a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital told a Turkish state news agency.
Figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry show that Israeli violations of the ceasefire, which took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, have killed 1,643 Palestinians and wounded 5,964 others as of Saturday.
Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000, most of them women and children, the ministry said. The war has also destroyed around 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure, and the UN estimates reconstruction costs at approximately $71.4 billion.
The strike hit the Al-Mawasi area of Khan Younis, according to Nasser Medical Complex.
In northern Gaza, local sources said an Israeli drone dropped explosive devices on homes and tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Al-Salatin, west of Beit Lahia. The same sources reported continued Israeli artillery shelling in the northwest of the enclave.
A day earlier, an Israeli drone strike in Al-Saftawi, in northern Gaza, killed two Palestinians and wounded three others, a medical source at Al-Shifa Hospital told a Turkish state news agency.
Figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry show that Israeli violations of the ceasefire, which took effect on Oct. 10, 2025, have killed 1,643 Palestinians and wounded 5,964 others as of Saturday.
Since October 2023, Israel’s war on Gaza has killed more than 74,000 Palestinians and wounded over 176,000, most of them women and children, the ministry said. The war has also destroyed around 90% of Gaza’s infrastructure, and the UN estimates reconstruction costs at approximately $71.4 billion.
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