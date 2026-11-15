MENAFN - GetNews)Cameron LiButti, founder and CEO of Bidview MarketingCameron LiButti, founder and CEO of Bidview Marketing, has launched cameronlibutti. The site documents the 10/80/10 model his agency uses to run client work with AI agents and human review.

Chicago, IL - November 14, 2026 - Cameron LiButti, founder and CEO of Bidview Marketing, has launched cameronlibutti. The site documents his work in marketing and AI transformation. It includes a full account of how Bidview moved its client work to an agent-first operating model.

LiButti calls the model 10/80/10. Humans set the strategy in the first 10% of the work. AI agents run the middle 80%. Humans review the last 10% before anything reaches a client. Humans own the client relationship and agents own the execution.

Bidview runs on a multi-tenant AI platform that LiButti built. One company-level control plane holds the agency's methodology and interpretation rules as versioned IP. Seventy isolated client environments run on top of it. Prompts and rules are under version control, and each client's data stays separate.

The change started in February 2026. LiButti tore down the first version because it could not improve itself. He started the second version in March 2026, and it was working by June 2026. Since then, Bidview's account managers handle double the clients. Each analysis cycle moved one step faster, so a monthly review became a weekly one.

"I used to design the invisible systems that make buildings work," said LiButti. "Now I design the invisible systems that make businesses work."

LiButti holds a B.S. in Mechanical Engineering and worked for about five years as an MEP consulting engineer in Chicago. He has worked in marketing for 13 years and founded Bidview Marketing in 2019. Bidview has worked with more than 200 businesses and manages more than 170 locations with a 13-person team.

The new site also lists his 18 podcast guest episodes, including The Best SEO Podcast and The Dental Marketer.

Read the account of the change at ai-change-management/

About Cameron LiButti

Cameron LiButti is an American marketer and AI transformation leader, a former mechanical engineer, and the founder and CEO of Bidview Marketing, an agency he rebuilt around AI agents to run marketing and AI search visibility for independent businesses. More at

About Bidview Marketing

Bidview Marketing is an agency founded in 2019. It runs marketing and AI search visibility for independent businesses and local professionals. Its work starts with an audit of the business before any marketing is bought. More at