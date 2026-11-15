MENAFN - GetNews) Silver Value Chart launches an independent, no-signup reference site with live silver pricing, a full price history, and melt-value calculators for coins, scrap, and junk silver

MIAMI, FL - November 14, 2026 - A new website, Silver Value Chart, has launched to give people a free, independent place to check the current price of silver and figure out what their own silver is actually worth. The site publishes a live spot price, an interactive price chart going back decades, a daily closing-price history, and a set of calculators that turn coins, scrap, or junk silver into a plain-dollar melt value - with no login, no paywall, and no sales pitch.

The site answers the question most silver owners actually have: what is this worth today? Instead of routing people to a dealer to find out, Silver Value Chart shows the live price and the math behind it, and explains why a buyer pays a percentage of melt rather than the full number. The site does not sell silver and is not a dealer.

"People checking the price of silver usually just want a straight answer, not a form to fill out or a pitch to sit through," said Chad Kuehn of Silver Value Chart. "We built the site around that - the live price, the full history, and calculators that tell you what your coins or scrap are worth. No account, no catch."

Alongside the live spot price, the site converts silver into every unit people actually weigh it in - per ounce, gram, kilo, troy and avoirdupois pound, and sterling per gram - and offers dedicated calculators for melt value, junk silver, and scrap. Coin-value pages cover the American Silver Eagle, Morgan dollar, and 90-percent "junk" quarters, dimes, half dollars, and war nickels. Rounding out the site are a purity chart, the gold-to-silver ratio, and price-history pages tracking silver back to 2000, plus plain-language explainers on spot versus retail premiums, dealer spreads, and the difference between troy and standard ounces.

Pricing is drawn from a live market data feed, with the historical chart based on COMEX silver futures closes, and figures are updated daily.

Silver Value Chart is free to use and available to anyone online. The site is reader-supported and discloses on every page any compensation it may receive when visitors open accounts with companies it recommends.

About Silver Value Chart

Silver Value Chart is an independent, free online reference for the current value of silver. The site provides live spot pricing, unit conversions, melt-value and junk-silver calculators, coin-value pages, a purity chart, the gold-silver ratio, price history, and educational guides for consumers and investors. It does not sell silver or operate as a dealer.

Learn more at silvervaluechart.