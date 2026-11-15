MENAFN - GetNews)Shandong Heavy Industry Group and its subsidiaries Sinotruk, Weichai Power and Hande Axle showcased new energy commercial vehicle solutions covering complete vehicles, power systems and electric drive axles at IAA Transportation 2026 in Hannover, Germany.

This photo shows the product launch event of Shandong Heavy Industry Group at IAA Transportation 2026 in Hannover, Germany. (Photo provided by Shandong Heavy Industry Group)

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During the exhibition, Sinotruk presented a new-generation electric tractor truck designed for medium- and long-distance zero-emission logistics scenarios. The vehicle attracted attention from overseas visitors with its focus on addressing key challenges in the electrification of heavy-duty trucks, including driving range and energy efficiency.

In the powertrain sector, Weichai Power unveiled three new products, including advanced natural gas-powered solutions, a hydrogen internal combustion engine hybrid system and a new-generation battery system for heavy-duty trucks. Developed with European market requirements in mind, these technologies address key challenges in commercial vehicle electrification and decarbonization, offering multiple pathways from lower-carbon transportation to zero-emission mobility.

As a key component of heavy-duty vehicle powertrains, electric drive axles play an important role in improving the efficiency and reliability of new energy trucks. Hande Axle showcased its latest electric drive axle technologies, featuring high load-bearing capacity, efficiency and power output. The solutions can be integrated with vehicle control systems and battery systems, helping reduce energy losses, improve driving range and ensure reliability under heavy-load conditions. The technologies attracted interest from international industry visitors at the exhibition.

Themed "WE DELIVER," IAA Transportation 2026 opened on Sept. 14, 2026. The exhibition is one of the world's major events for the commercial vehicle industry, bringing together manufacturers, technology providers and industry professionals from around the world.

Shandong Heavy Industry Group said it will continue expanding the global presence of its related technologies and products.

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Shandong Heavy Industry Group, headquartered in Jinan, Shandong Province, is China's leading multinational industrial equipment group with significant global influence.