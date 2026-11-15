MENAFN - GetNews)Recently, Naiwa has been spreading rapidly across overseas social media.

At many universities overseas, people have spontaneously started passing around Naiwa standees. Meanwhile, many curious international users have posted questions asking,“Who is this yellow character, and where did it come from?” Under these posts, large groups of Nai Family fans quickly gather to explain Naiwa's origins and encourage more people to become“Naiwa believers.”

Some tech-savvy internet users have even used generative AI and 3D virtual space technology to create a“cyber art museum.” They have completely transformed world-famous paintings such as Mona Lisa, The Creation of Adam, and The Starry Night into Naiwa-themed artworks.

To understand how Naiwa came about, we first need to know the character it originated from: Nailoong. Nailoong has become a hugely popular animated character in China in recent years. It is round and chubby, with a golden yellow body, and is known for bringing comfort and companionship to families. Nailoong has nearly 40 million followers across online platforms and a well-established business ecosystem focused on family entertainment.

The viral meme Naiwa was born from a dramatic“AI accident.” Someone tried to use an AI tool to create an avatar for a Nailoong AI agent. However, the AI model at the time was not accurate enough. It misunderstood the prompt and mistakenly created a version of Nailoong with a bulging belly and slender limbs. This is how Naiwa was born, and it has since sparked a global online craze.

Since Nailoong was created, the Nailoong IP has always welcomed jokes and memes made by internet users. This open attitude has allowed Naiwa to move beyond the original character design and traditional IP boundaries, giving it a life of its own. Naiwa has inspired a large“Nai Family,” including Nai-Egg, Nai-Mouse, Nai-Dog, Nai-Cat, Nai-Rabbit, and Nai-Fish. There are also many popular versions of Naiwa based on the 12 Western zodiac signs, the 12 Chinese zodiac animals, and the 26 letters of the alphabet. These creative variations have become beloved members of the Nai Family.

However, in this internet craze where almost anything can be given the“Nai” treatment, Naiwa has always kept its visual connection to Nailoong, no matter how much its appearance changes. Even its name begins with“Nai.” Naiwa is a creative reinterpretation and reshaping of the Nailoong IP by internet users, rather than an independent competing IP created from scratch.

According to publicly available information, the core values of the Nailoong IP are“Healing Companionship, Joyful Journey.” Nailoong is aimed at families with children and audiences of all ages. To date, Nailoong has gained over 39 million followers across online platforms, partnered with more than 200 brands, and developed over 2,000 merchandise SKUs. As an established consumer IP with extensive licensing partnerships and strong expectations from family audiences, Nailoong must develop its content carefully and steadily, keeping it safe, healthy, and suitable for all ages.

Naiwa, which became popular through AI and meme culture, is different. From the moment the algorithm misinterpreted the prompt, Naiwa took on an exaggerated, absurd, and chaotic style. It became a digital voice for young internet users to express their feelings. Although Nailoong's comforting image also helps ease the pressures of everyday life, its gentle and well-behaved style is far less direct than Naiwa's wild and absurd approach.

Naiwa's rebellious appearance, combined with the growing popularity of generative AI, speaks directly to young people's deep desire to resist strict rules and social expectations. For example, Chinese internet users created a fictional“Naiwa University” with 21 colleges and 205 majors. Through extreme absurdity, it parodies the formal structure of higher education. Everything that modern society presents as rational, mature, respectable, and strictly ordered becomes a target of Naiwa's playful mockery.

In other words, Naiwa uses forms and attitudes that Nailoong itself cannot easily adopt to reach a new generation of internet users who are more drawn to meme culture. In this unexpected way, Nailoong and Naiwa have found common ground in helping people cope with emotional stress.

This kind of absurd meme culture is never a rejection of the original IP's values. Instead, it allows young internet users to bring fresh energy and creativity to a commercial IP through their own contributions. With its wild and rebellious style, Naiwa turns young people's suppressed rebellious feelings and inner struggles caused by everyday pressures into a shared emotional outlet that others can understand without explanation.

As long as commercial licensing boundaries are strictly respected, Nailoong can use this absurd meme culture to build deeper connections with a new generation. It can take a more open and relaxed approach to embracing this wave of organic online popularity and turning it into new opportunities. Ultimately, Nailoong and Naiwa are two sides of the same coin. One offers comfort, while the other relieves stress through absurd humor. Both help fans cope with the pressures of everyday life. In this sense, Naiwa is like a wild, resilient, and vibrant new branch growing from Nailoong, an original Chinese IP born in Shenzhen. This new branch has emerged and flourished amid the rise of digital culture and the creativity of young creators.

About Mia Animation (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Mia Animation (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd. is a creative company focused on original IP development. Its business covers 3D animation, film and video production, brand licensing, creative product development, immersive cultural experiences, and AI-powered digital interaction. Guided by the vision of "Growing with Childhood Wonder, Exploring Together," the company has built a complete business chain from content creation and product development to global expansion. Its product range includes over 1,000 items, such as designer toys, family stationery, and digital creative products. Looking ahead, Mia Animation will continue to grow in the Greater Bay Area, using new technologies and engaging stories to support public cultural programs and science education for young people, while bringing more original Chinese animation IPs to audiences around the world.