MENAFN - GetNews)According to full-year 2025 figures from China's General Administration of Customs, China's total goods trade hit 45.47 trillion yuan. The country's foreign trade has firmly shifted to high-quality growth, driven by technology, stronger branding and green progress.

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Best known for its thousand-year-old Grand Canal and classic Jiangnan charm, Yangzhou is far more than just a scenic historic city - it's right at the forefront of China's foreign trade upgrading.

Come along with foreign creators as they check out MYANDE, a national manufacturing leader and global player in grain and oil processing equipment.

Inside its 130,000-square-meter smart workshop, industrial robots run production lines seamlessly. The factory even generates most of its own electricity from on-site solar panels. What they see completely upends the creators' expectations of Chinese factories.

With 23 years of deep industry expertise, MYANDE holds over 600 pieces of proprietary IP. Partnering with top research teams led by leading academics to master core technologies, its full turnkey solutions for grain and oil plants are now used in more than 80 countries and regions worldwide.

Built in the ancient city of Yangzhou, now competing on the global stage - MYANDE is the perfect example of how Chinese trade firms are leveling up. No longer competing on low prices, they're winning with technology, quality and innovation.

About MYANDE:

Myande Group is a leading global provider of turnkey engineering solutions and equipment manufacturing for the Oilseeds, Oils & Fats, Plant-based Protein, Biodiesel, HVO Pretreatment, Starch & Derivatives, Amino Acids, Sugar Beet Sugar Extraction, Fermentation, Evaporation & Crystallization, Silo Storage & Conveying, and Smart Factory industries.

With decades of engineering expertise, Myande delivers complete solutions covering process design, equipment manufacturing, automation, installation, commissioning, and after-sales service. To date, we have successfully completed more than 1,600 projects in over 80 countries, helping customers improve productivity, reduce operating costs, and achieve sustainable growth. Our commitment to innovation, quality, and long-term partnership has earned the trust of leading manufacturers around the world.