MENAFN - GetNews) Come for the book. Stay for the story.

Oklahoma City, OK, USA - November 14, 2026 - The Masteller family will return to the Oklahoma City area November 21 and 22 for two signings of Dancing for Quarters. The weekend includes a conversation with the family and a signing at Putnam City Baptist Church, where Rod Masteller served as pastor for 17 years.

Masteller Family Photo by Vanessa Corral Photography

"Life is not a chance; it's a choice." - ROD MASTELLER

The book explores faith, family and the choices that shape a legacy. It was written by Linda Masteller, Michelle Gage, Kim Welch, Crystal Gornto and Heather Oathout.

SATURDAY / NOVEMBER 21, 2026

Book Signing & Conversation

Beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club

7000 NW Grand Blvd

Nichols Hills, OK 73116

RSVP required · RSVP for November 21

SUNDAY / NOVEMBER 22, 2026

Book Signing After Both Services

Putnam City Baptist Church

11401 N Rockwell Ave

Oklahoma City, OK 73162

Meet the family at the book table in the back of the church after either morning service.

No RSVP needed

Event Hardcover / $25

Order online and pick up at either signing. No event selection is required. Bring your order confirmation. Event orders are for pickup only. For special local pickup, email the address below.

Buy the $25 Hardcover

View Event Details

Media Inquiries & Pickup Arrangements: ...

Retail sales begin November 24, 2026.

About the Masteller family

Linda Masteller and her four daughters, Michelle, Kim, Crystal, and Heather, share the life and legacy of Rod Masteller, their beloved husband and father. Through his words and their memories, Dancing for Quarters explores thirteen daily choices that continue to shape their family.