Masteller Family Returns To Oklahoma City For Two Book Signings
Oklahoma City, OK, USA - November 14, 2026 - The Masteller family will return to the Oklahoma City area November 21 and 22 for two signings of Dancing for Quarters. The weekend includes a conversation with the family and a signing at Putnam City Baptist Church, where Rod Masteller served as pastor for 17 years.
Masteller Family Photo by Vanessa Corral Photography
"Life is not a chance; it's a choice." - ROD MASTELLER
The book explores faith, family and the choices that shape a legacy. It was written by Linda Masteller, Michelle Gage, Kim Welch, Crystal Gornto and Heather Oathout.
SATURDAY / NOVEMBER 21, 2026
Book Signing & Conversation
Beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Oklahoma City Golf & Country Club
7000 NW Grand Blvd
Nichols Hills, OK 73116
RSVP required · RSVP for November 21
SUNDAY / NOVEMBER 22, 2026
Book Signing After Both Services
Putnam City Baptist Church
11401 N Rockwell Ave
Oklahoma City, OK 73162
Meet the family at the book table in the back of the church after either morning service.
No RSVP needed
Event Hardcover / $25
Order online and pick up at either signing. No event selection is required. Bring your order confirmation. Event orders are for pickup only. For special local pickup, email the address below.
Buy the $25 Hardcover
View Event Details
Media Inquiries & Pickup Arrangements: ...
Retail sales begin November 24, 2026.
About the Masteller family
Linda Masteller and her four daughters, Michelle, Kim, Crystal, and Heather, share the life and legacy of Rod Masteller, their beloved husband and father. Through his words and their memories, Dancing for Quarters explores thirteen daily choices that continue to shape their family.
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