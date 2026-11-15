MENAFN - GetNews) Drawing on his years as Chief Human Resources Officer of a $13 billion business with more than 10,000 employees, Steve Degnan pairs his“Fireproof” keynote message with a newly created career assessment that helps professionals see where they stand.

St. Louis, Missouri - November 14, 2026 - Steve Degnan, keynote speaker and former Chief Human Resources Officer, is sharing his“Fireproof” career-development message with audiences through keynote speaking engagements. The message draws on thousands of interactions with employees, managers, and senior leaders over a corporate career spanning 32 years.

Degnan has also created a new career assessment designed to help individuals understand where they currently stand in shaping their long-term career success. The assessment extends the keynote's central question: what are you doing today to stay valuable as your industry and your employer change?

What It Means to Become“Fireproof”

“Fireproof” is Degnan's professional-development concept for building the judgment, adaptability, relationships, contribution, and career readiness that can help people remain valuable as industries and organizations change. It isn't a promise of immunity. Layoffs, restructurings, and economic swings still happen, and no keynote can prevent them. Fireproof means being better prepared and more professionally resilient when they do.

The keynote covers several themes:

Building lasting professional value Developing sound judgment Understanding how organizations actually make decisions Strengthening adaptability and career resilience Becoming someone whose contributions are recognized Preparing for long-term advancement

Lessons From Thousands of Real-World Interactions

The keynote's credibility comes from where it was built. As CHRO of a $13 billion food and pet food business with more than 10,000 employees, Degnan sat across from people at every level: individual contributors weighing their next move, managers trying to develop their teams, high-potential professionals wondering why they were or weren't advancing, and senior executives making difficult calls.

Those interactions covered successes and failures, wins and losses. They included hard leadership decisions, organizational change, career development and advancement, and professional setbacks. Over time they revealed a pattern in the behaviors and decisions that shape long-term career outcomes, and why capable people sometimes stall while others keep moving.

This isn't a motivational talk built on slogans. Its value rests on firsthand executive experience and practical lessons about how careers develop inside complex organizations.

Who the Keynote Is Designed to Help

The same body of experience speaks to three audiences, and each takes away something different.

Individual contributors can learn how to strengthen their contributions, become more valuable to their organizations, and make informed decisions about their careers.

High-potential professionals can gain a clearer view of what contributes to advancement, promotability, and long-term career readiness.

Senior leaders can sharpen their own effectiveness while helping the people around them develop, contribute, and advance.

A New Career Assessment

Degnan has created a new assessment intended to help individuals understand where they currently stand in shaping their long-term career success. Its purpose is to encourage honest self-evaluation, help people better understand their present career position, support reflection on their professional development, and prompt more intentional thinking about long-term direction.

The assessment is a new resource connected to the broader“Fireproof” message. Details on availability will be shared through .

Why the Experience Matters

Degnan's background includes 32 years of corporate leadership experience, approximately 20 of them as CHRO of a $13 billion business. That tenure exposed him to organizational change, executive decision-making, and the day-to-day realities of career development. It's the foundation for what he shares from the stage, with advisory work as supporting context.

What Audiences Can Expect

Audiences can expect a candid, experience-driven, practical keynote that's relevant to professionals at multiple career stages. It's grounded in outcomes that went well and outcomes that didn't, and it focuses on useful lessons rather than empty motivational promises. Degnan's goal is to help audiences think more clearly about the decisions, behaviors, and contributions that influence career success.

Learn More

Organizations, conference planners, associations, and leadership-development teams interested in Steve Degnan's“Fireproof” keynote can learn more at . His professional-development work now includes the newly created career assessment.

About Steve Degnan - Pragmatic Leadership Keynotes & Advisory

Steve Degnan is a keynote speaker, executive advisor, and former Chief Human Resources Officer based in St. Louis, Missouri. His corporate leadership experience includes 32 years in business and approximately 20 years as CHRO at a $13 billion food and pet food company. Through keynote speaking and advisory work, he shares practical lessons on leadership, promotability, professional resilience, and long-term career development.

More information is available at .