MENAFN - GetNews) The Laguna Beach agency brings its full integrated capabilities to three sectors where brand consistency and long sales cycles demand more than a campaign.

LAGUNA BEACH, CA - November 14, 2026 - Young Company, an independent, full-service B2B marketing agency founded in Los Angeles in 1949 and now based in Laguna Beach, California, has announced its B2B marketing initiatives targeting technology, finance, and healthcare businesses across Orange County and Southern California. The announcement reflects both a deliberate shift in the agency's sector focus and a response to conditions that are making the work genuinely harder for in-house marketing teams in those industries.

The Announcement Young Company is directing its complete suite of integrated capabilities toward established B2B companies in these three sectors. That includes branding, digital marketing strategy, website design and development, search, paid media, public relations, market research, and the agency's AI Visibility practice.

The agency operates under third-generation leadership, Robyn DeTorres, and has worked continuously since its founding. That continuity isn't a credential in the conventional sense. It means the agency has seen what holds and what doesn't across different market conditions, budget cycles, and technology shifts. That history informs how the work actually gets done.

Why These Three Sectors Technology, finance, and healthcare share a structural challenge that makes marketing genuinely difficult. Sales cycles are long. Purchase decisions involve multiple stakeholders. And buyers complete a significant portion of their research before they ever contact a vendor.

That means brand consistency from the first digital impression to the final conversation isn't a nice-to-have. It's the thing that keeps a company in consideration long enough to compete. A technology firm in Irvine generating leads that don't convert isn't necessarily facing a traffic problem. More often, it's a positioning problem that shows up as a traffic problem. The symptom is visible. The cause is upstream.

Young Company's approach is designed to find that gap before anything else. The agency starts with business intelligence, competitive analysis, and audience research tied to the client's actual goals. Positioning and messaging get built around the highest-potential prospects first. Creative, website, search, paid media, and social channels get coordinated around that foundation, not the other way around. Then lead-generation data and marketing performance get reviewed with the client on a regular basis so programs can be refined in real time.

That sequence matters more than most companies realize. When the order gets reversed, meaning when channels get activated before positioning is clear, it's common to see spend that produces activity without producing outcomes.

The Pressure on B2B Marketing Teams Right Now B2B marketing leaders in Orange County are navigating something specific right now. Budgets in many sectors are holding or growing, but the internal pressure to justify every dollar is intensifying at the same time. Marketing teams are being asked to produce results they can explain in business terms, not marketing metrics. That's a situation where an outside partner who can document performance, translate strategy into business outcomes, and move alongside the internal team becomes structurally useful. Not as a vendor executing tasks in isolation, but as a consistent presence that keeps strategy and execution connected.

This is precisely why Young Company's model is built around ongoing review and refinement rather than a campaign-and-report cycle that ends when the deliverable ships.

A Note on Fit This expansion is not a pitch to every B2B company in Southern California. It's directed at companies where brand presence, qualified lead generation, and accountable measurement are already recognized priorities. Companies that are earlier in that thinking may not be ready for integrated programming at this scope.

That's worth stating plainly. The firms that get the most from this kind of partnership are the ones that already understand why brand consistency matters across a long sales cycle, and are looking for a team with the experience and discipline to execute it reliably.

About Young Company

Founded in Los Angeles in 1949 and headquartered in Laguna Beach, California, Young Company is an independent, full-service B2B marketing agency operating under third-generation leadership, Robyn DeTorres. The agency fuses modern digital marketing techniques with classic advertising strategy to help B2B companies strengthen their brands, expand visibility, earn trust, and create meaningful growth opportunities. Young Company brings it all together, and that's what sets them apart.

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