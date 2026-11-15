MENAFN - GetNews) ReadyCloud introduces day-based shipping automation, expanded AI rule creation, and fulfillment improvements for high-volume ecommerce brands.

PHOENIX, AZ - November 14th, 2026 - ReadyCloud has announced new shipping automation capabilities for ReadyShipper, its multi-carrier ecommerce shipping platform built for high-volume ecommerce brands. The latest update introduces Day-of-Week Conditions for shipping automation rules, giving retailers more control over how orders are processed, which carrier services are selected, and how shipping decisions align with delivery schedules.

The new feature lets ecommerce businesses create shipping rules that respond to the day of the week, helping warehouse teams manage weekend delivery expectations, adjust shipping services, and automate fulfillment decisions without extra manual work.

The update also expands ReadyShipper's AI-powered shipping automation assistant with new support for packaging and product data, making it easier for retailers to build rules around the specific requirements of their shipping operations.

Day-of-Week Conditions are included in ReadyShipper at no additional cost.

New Day-of-Week Shipping Rules Give Ecommerce Brands More Control

For high-volume ecommerce retailers, shipping decisions often change depending on when an order is being processed. A service that works well on Monday may not be the best choice on Friday, particularly when customers expect packages to arrive before the weekend.

ReadyShipper's new Day-of-Week Conditions allow merchants to incorporate these scheduling requirements directly into their shipping automation rules.

For example, retailers can establish rules that upgrade shipping services ahead of the weekend or adjust ship dates to better align with expected delivery windows.

Instead of requiring warehouse employees to review these situations individually, businesses can configure shipping rules that account for the day an order is being processed.

The feature is particularly useful for retailers managing time-sensitive shipments, high daily order volumes, or fulfillment schedules that change throughout the week.

For growing ecommerce brands, the goal is simple: automate more shipping decisions while maintaining greater control over delivery expectations.

Expanded AI Shipping Rule Builder Supports Product and Packaging Data

Alongside the new day-based automation capabilities, ReadyCloud has expanded ReadyShipper's AI shipping rule builder.

The AI assistant now supports creating automation rules using both packaging and product data.

These improvements give ecommerce teams additional flexibility when configuring shipping logic around the items being fulfilled and the packaging requirements associated with those orders.

ReadyShipper's AI shipping rule builder allows users to describe shipping requirements in natural language, helping teams create automation rules without manually configuring every condition from scratch.

With the latest improvements, retailers have more options for incorporating product and packaging information into their shipping workflows.

These capabilities can be especially valuable for businesses managing large product catalogs, multiple packaging configurations, or product-specific shipping requirements.

Rather than treating every shipment the same way, ecommerce teams can build more specific shipping rules that reflect their operational requirements.

Shipping Automation Designed for High-Volume Fulfillment

The new capabilities are built on ReadyShipper by ReadyCloud, multi-carrier shipping software designed for enterprise retailers and high-volume ecommerce operations selling across multiple channels.

ReadyShipper supports major shipping carriers, including UPS, FedEx, USPS, and DHL, while bringing order management, carrier selection, shipping labels, and fulfillment automation into a connected workflow.

Its Rate Genie functionality lets businesses compare shipping options and choose services based on pricing, delivery speed, and shipping rules.

The platform also supports high-speed batch label printing of up to 180 labels per minute, helping warehouse teams process large order volumes without handling each shipment individually.

Additional capabilities include barcode-based Scan to Verify and Scan to Ship workflows, which help fulfillment employees confirm order contents and process shipments with fewer manual steps.

ReadyShipper supports merchants using their own carrier accounts without additional account fees, including businesses operating multiple accounts with the same carrier. Its direct carrier integration also provides discounted USPS shipping rates.

For warehouse teams shipping hundreds or thousands of packages per day, these capabilities provide more ways to automate repetitive tasks while maintaining control over shipping costs and fulfillment accuracy.

ReadyShipper Continues Expanding Its Ecommerce Shipping Integrations

ReadyShipper connects with leading ecommerce platforms and sales channels, including WooCommerce, Shopify, BigCommerce, Amazon, eBay, Walmart Marketplace, and other supported selling channels.

The platform lets retailers manage orders from connected sales channels while keeping shipping workflows organized across fulfillment operations.

For WooCommerce merchants, ReadyShipper provides an advanced shipping integration that supports multi-carrier fulfillment, shipping automation, batch label printing, and connected order information.

Enterprise operations can also connect ReadyShipper with warehouse hardware, including barcode scanners and shipping scales, and integrate shipping workflows with supported ERP and warehouse systems.

The addition of Day-of-Week Conditions gives businesses another way to customize how shipping decisions are made across these connected operations.

Additional Improvements to Shipping Reliability and Label Printing

The latest ReadyShipper release also includes several operational improvements.

Updates to the shipping automation rules system improve overall stability and support more consistent rule execution during fulfillment.

Although smaller in scope than the new automation features, these updates address practical issues that can interrupt daily warehouse workflows.

For fulfillment operations processing large numbers of shipments, reliable automation and consistent label printing remain essential components of efficient order processing.

Connecting Shipping Automation With the ReadyCloud Suite

ReadyShipper is part of the broader ReadyCloud ecommerce suite, which connects shipping, returns, customer information, and post-purchase communication.

ReadyReturns provides tools for managing ecommerce returns and exchanges, while Action Alerts supports automated customer communication tied to shipping activity, order events, and customer behavior.

These connected products help retailers manage more of the post-checkout customer experience, from processing an order and generating a shipping label to communicating delivery updates and handling returns.

As ReadyShipper continues expanding its shipping automation capabilities, ReadyCloud remains focused on helping high-volume ecommerce teams reduce manual fulfillment work, improve shipping accuracy, and manage operations more efficiently.

Learn More About ReadyShipper Shipping Automation

ReadyCloud's new Day-of-Week Conditions and expanded AI automation capabilities are available in the latest ReadyShipper updates.

Ecommerce businesses interested in advanced multi-carrier shipping, AI-assisted shipping rules, high-speed batch printing, and warehouse fulfillment automation can learn more about ReadyShipper or schedule a product demonstration.

About ReadyCloud

ReadyCloud is an ecommerce CRM and post-purchase software suite that brings shipping, returns, customer data, and growth marketing together for online retailers. Its products include ReadyShipper for multi-carrier shipping and fulfillment automation, ReadyReturns for ecommerce returns and exchanges, and Action Alerts for automated post-purchase customer communication. ReadyCloud helps mid-market and enterprise ecommerce brands manage what happens after checkout with connected tools for shipping, returns, and customer engagement.