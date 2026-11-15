MENAFN - GetNews)GFH reported a 14.83% increase in net profit attributable to shareholders, reaching US$116.29 million in the first nine months of 2026, supported by growth in Wealth and Investment Management and Credit and Financing income. For the third quarter, net profit attributable to shareholders increased by 17.81% to US$40.09 million, while total income for the first nine months rose by 5.07% to US$440.44 million.

Wealth and Investment Management income recorded strong growth of 47.54% year-on-year, reaching US$176.07 million during the first nine months of 2026, including US$54.29 million generated in the third quarter. The Bank also maintained a sound liquidity position, with cash and treasury portfolio balances totalling US$5.11 billion. Its Net Stable Funding Ratio stood at 144.1% as at 30 September 2026, while the average Liquidity Coverage Ratio reached 127% during the third quarter.

GFH continued to advance its transformation into an integrated banking and investment institution, with 390 accounts activated since its transition to GFH Bank. Total assets reached US$12.23 billion as at 30 September 2026, compared with US$12.20 billion at 31 December 2025.

During the period, GFH's US$400 million acquisition of a 60% stake in Byrne Equipment Rental was recognised by PwC among the region's five largest transactions. The Bank also strengthened its strategic positioning across global investment markets and expanded client access to investment opportunities through its digital banking and investment platform.

Following the reporting period, GFH completed the successful exit of Saber Power Investments, delivering cumulative net cash distributions of approximately US$173.5 million to investors. This was accompanied by further milestones across its power infrastructure, logistics and aviation investments Bank B.S.C. ("GFH" or "the Bank") (Bahrain Bourse: GFH) today announced its financial results for the third quarter ("the quarter") and first nine months of the year ("the period") ended 30 September 2026.

Net profit attributable to shareholders was US$ 40.09 million for the third quarter of 2026, compared with US$ 34.03 million in the corresponding quarter of 2025, an increase of 17.81%. The increase was supported by strong growth in Wealth and Investment Management income and Credit and Financing income, which rose by 82.10% and 8.89%, respectively, reflecting the resilience of the Bank's diversified business model and continued focus on recurring income streams.

Earnings per share for the third quarter were US cents 1.16, compared with US cents 0.94 in the corresponding quarter of 2025, an increase of 23.40%. Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders stood at US$ 34.05 million, compared with US$ 36.34 million in Q3 2025, a decrease of 6.30%. Total income for the quarter reached US$ 130.63 million, compared with US$ 137.47 million in the prior-year period, a decrease of 4.98%. Consolidated net profit increased 15.32% to US$ 40.63 million, compared with US$ 35.23 million in Q3 2025, while total expenses, including tax expenses, decreased 11.97% to US$ 90.00 million from US$ 102.24 million.

The Bank reported net profit attributable to shareholders of US$116.29 million for the first nine months of 2026, compared with US$101.27 million in the same period of 2025, an increase of 14.83%. Earnings per share for the nine-month period rose 18.73% to US cents 3.36, compared with US cents 2.83 in the corresponding period of 2025. Total comprehensive income attributable to shareholders stood at US$ 101.66 million, compared with US$ 115.25 million in the prior-year period, a decrease of 11.80%.

Total income increased 5.07% to US$ 440.44 million, compared with US$ 419.20 million in the first nine months of 2025. Consolidated net profit for the period reached US$ 117.20 million, compared with US$ 104.95 million in the corresponding period of 2025, an increase of 11.67%. Total expenses, including tax expenses, stood at US$323.24 million, compared with US$ 314.25 million in the prior-year period, an increase of 2.86%.

Total equity attributable to shareholders stood at US$ 1.05 billion as at 30 September 2026, compared with US$ 1.02 billion at 31 December 2025, an increase of 2.52%. Total assets reached US$12.23 billion, compared with US$ 12.20 billion at year-end 2025, representing an increase of 0.25%.

The Bank maintained a sound liquidity and funding position, with cash and treasury portfolio balances totalling US$ 5.11 billion as at30 September 2026. Its Net Stable Funding Ratio stood at 144.1% as at 30 September 2026, while the average Liquidity Coverage Ratio for the third quarter reached 127%, reflecting continued focus on prudent liquidity and balance sheet management.

In parallel, GFH continued to advance its development as an integrated banking and investment institution following its transformation into GFH Bank. As part of this transition, 390 accounts have been activated, supporting the Bank's efforts to strengthen client relationships, expand access to banking and investment services and enhance its digital capabilities.

GFH currently manages assets and funds valued at US$24.11 billion, including a global investment portfolio spanning the GCC, the United States and Europe, across sectors including industrial and logistics, healthcare, education, technology, infrastructure and real estate.

The financial results in full can be found at . Shares of GFH are traded under the ticker "GFH" on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, Bahrain Bourse, Boursa Kuwait and Dubai Financial Market.

Mr Abdulmohsen Rashed Al Rashed - Chairman, GFH

“ The positive results achieved by GFH Bank during the first nine months of 2026 reflect the strength of the Bank's financial position and the soundness of its strategic direction. Despite the challenges and developments witnessed across regional and international markets, GFH has continued to demonstrate its ability to maintain solid performance, supported by its diversified business activities, prudent management and commitment to creating sustainable value for shareholders.

We are particularly pleased with the progress achieved following our transformation into GFH Bank, which represents an important step in strengthening our institutional capabilities and expanding our banking and investment activities, in line with our long-term vision to further consolidate our position as a leading financial institution in the Kingdom of Bahrain and the wider region.

We look to the coming period with confidence and optimism, supported by the achievements made and the opportunities available across our key markets. We will continue to build on this progress, strengthen our partnerships and pursue investments that contribute to the Bank's sustainable growth and the interests of our shareholders, while reinforcing our role in supporting the Kingdom of Bahrain's economic development.”

Mr Hisham Alrayes - CEO and Board Member, GFH

“We are pleased with the financial results achieved during the first nine months of 2026, with net profit attributable to shareholders increasing by 14.83% to US$ 116.29 million. This performance reflects the strength of our diversified business model and the continued efforts of our teams in delivering positive results despite the challenges facing regional and global markets.

Our core business lines continued to deliver solid contributions, with Wealth and Investment Management generating US$ 54.29 million during the third quarter, Credit and Financing contributing US$ 43.54million, and Treasury and Proprietary activities delivering US$ 32.79million. We also made further progress in strengthening our investment portfolio and expanding our banking capabilities following our transformation.

Looking ahead, we remain optimistic about the opportunities available across our key markets and will continue to build on these achievements, strengthen our relationships with clients and partners, and pursue quality investments that support sustainable growth and long-term value for our shareholders.”

Business Unit Highlights

GFH continued to generate positive contributions across its core business lines during the third quarter and first nine months of 2026, supported by growth in Wealth and Investment Management and Credit and Financing activities, alongside disciplined management of Treasury and Proprietary investments.

Wealth & Investment Management:



Generated income of US$ 54.29 million in Q3 2026, compared with US$ 29.81 million in Q3 2025, representing an increase of 82.10%.

Income for the first nine months increased 47.54% to US$176.07 million, compared with US$ 119.34 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

GFH's US$ 400 million acquisition of a 60% stake in Byrne Equipment Rental was recognised by PwC among the region's five largest transactions, reflecting the Bank's focus on identifying strategic investment opportunities across the GCC.

GFH Partners agreed terms for the sale of a US-based logistics and industrial asset portfolio valued at approximately US$ 130 million, held through its seventh and eighth industrial and logistics fund series. Continued to pursue investment opportunities across sectors supported by long-term structural demand, including industrial and logistics assets, infrastructure, energy, technology and real estate



Credit & Financing Income:



Generated income of US$ 43.54 million in Q3 2026, compared with US$ 39.99 million in Q3 2025, representing an increase of 8.89%.

Income for the first nine months increased 16.77% to US$113.45 million, compared with US$ 97.16 million in the corresponding period of 2025.

Net financing contracts reached US$ 2.75 billion as at 30 September 2026, compared with US$ 2.53 billion at 31 December 2025, an increase of 8.65%. Maintained disciplined underwriting and prudent risk management while selectively pursuing financing opportunities aligned with the Bank's risk and return objectives.



Treasury & Proprietary Income:



Generated income of US$ 32.79 million in Q3 2026 and US$150.92 million during the first nine months of the year.

Maintained a prudent approach to portfolio positioning, liquidity management and capital preservation, while navigating changing regional and international market conditions.

Cash and treasury portfolio balances stood at US$ 5.11 billion as at 30 September 2026, supporting the Bank's overall balance sheet and liquidity management strategy. Continued to optimise its Treasury and Proprietary activities, with a focus on managing risk, improving capital efficiency and identifying investment opportunities across its diversified portfolio



ESG Highlights

During the period, GFH continued to advance its ESG strategy through initiatives focused on youth empowerment, education, community welfare, sports, employee development and digital innovation. The Bank also extended its sustainability efforts through initiatives announced following the end of the quarter.



Environmental Sustainability: Supported Bahrain's national afforestation and sustainability objectives through participation in National Tree Week in October 2026, contributing to efforts to expand green spaces and promote environmental responsibility.

Youth Development: Continued its engagement with Youth City 2030, providing opportunities for young Bahrainis to gain practical exposure and develop professional skills. GFH's interns also participated in activities highlighting the role of youth in driving innovation and future economic development.

Education and Community Welfare: Collaborated with Kaaf Humanitarian to provide educational grants and monthly family sponsorships, supporting deserving Bahraini families and helping create long-term educational and social opportunities. Sports and Community Engagement: Signed an official partnership agreement with Al Nassr Saudi Club for the 2026–2027 sports season. GFH also supported the 20th Asian Games Aichi-Nagoya 2026 in Japan, reaffirming its commitment to promoting sporting excellence and international engagement.



Disclaimer: This press release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the operating environment and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially. Factors include, among others, market conditions, rates, regulatory developments, execution risks and other matters described in the Bank's published financial statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release; the Bank undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by applicable law.