DAEGU, South Korea - November 14, 2026 - CaniCatiCare, a South Korean veterinary precision oncology company, is bringing CaniCancer, its PCR-based tumor mutation test for dogs, to the U.S. market. Unveiled at TechCrunch Disrupt 2026, CaniCancer delivers actionable genetic results within 24 hours of sample receipt. That speed helps veterinarians make targeted treatment decisions sooner.

Cancer is one of the leading causes of death in adult dogs. Yet genetic testing in veterinary oncology still relies mostly on next-generation sequencing (NGS), which typically takes two to four weeks. With aggressive cancers like osteosarcoma, that delay can mean missing the best window for treatment.

Demand for pet cancer care is growing fast. According to the Veterinary Cancer Society and other sources, about one in four dogs will develop a tumor in its lifetime. Industry estimates project the global veterinary oncology market will grow from $1.82 billion in 2025 to $5.09 billion by 2034. As more owners see their pets as family, they increasingly expect the same level of precision care available to people. But veterinarians still have few rapid genetic tools they can use in everyday practice.

“Precision oncology in humans works in two steps: a rapid PCR test first, followed by comprehensive sequencing,” said Jaewoo Hong, DVM, PhD, founder and CEO of CaniCatiCare.“Veterinary medicine never had that first step. Dogs with aggressive tumors can't wait a month for results. CaniCancer gives veterinarians answers they can act on the next day.”

CaniCancer uses multiplex PCR to screen for 23 hotspot mutations across seven cancer-related genes in a single test. It works with fine-needle aspirate (FNA), tissue and urine samples. Each report includes targeted therapy recommendations, such as PI3K, KRAS and c-Kit inhibitors. The company estimates the test costs about 80% less than NGS-based testing.

Since launching in South Korea in 2025, CaniCancer has been adopted by more than 100 veterinary hospitals and used in over 400 clinical cases. More than 90% of owners whose dogs were diagnosed with solid tumors chose molecular testing. In Hong Kong, CaniCatiCare signed a three-year supply agreement with Jacobson Pharma worth approximately $700,000, opening access to about 250 local veterinary clinics.

In the U.S., CaniCatiCare is pursuing partnerships with veterinary hospital networks and diagnostic laboratories. The company plans to begin accepting U.S. samples in 2027.

Beyond diagnosis, CaniCatiCare is building a care pathway that continues through treatment and follow-up. CaniCancer-Free, a liquid biopsy test launched in August 2025, detects tumor-derived DNA mutations at levels as low as 0.001% from a simple blood draw. This lets veterinarians track treatment response, recurrence and metastasis over time. Clinicians can use CaniCancer to guide treatment decisions, then monitor progress with CaniCancer-Free. The company is also developing CatiCancer, a test for cats, with commercialization targeted for 2027.

About CaniCatiCare

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Daegu, South Korea, CaniCatiCare develops genetic diagnostics and personalized cancer treatment solutions for companion animals. Founder and CEO Jaewoo Hong, DVM, PhD, is a veterinarian and cancer biologist with about 20 years of research experience and 48 publications in international peer-reviewed journals. He previously conducted research at Harvard Medical School and the U.S. National Cancer Institute (NCI). He is currently a professor of basic medicine at Daegu Catholic University School of Medicine.

For more information, visit canicaticare.