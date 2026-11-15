MENAFN - GetNews) AI Parent is the Tool for Daily Routines and Task PlanningAI Parent is a mobile application designed for parents, students, and caregivers that turns family responsibilities into structured, time-blocked daily action plans. Created by inventor Tony Bode Lin, the platform offers family profiles, calendar sync, shared tasks, and habit-building tools. It is available on iOS,

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. - November 14, 2026 - Created by inventor Tony Bode Lin, the established mobile platform turns morning schedules, homework, and family chores into step-by-step daily action plans.

Every morning, families run through the same high-stakes obstacle course: finding matching shoes, finishing last night's math worksheet, packing lunches, and getting everyone out the door before the school bell rings. By evening, the tension returns around dinner prep, screen-time rules, and chore reminders.

Parents often find themselves functioning as operational managers for their homes, holding a running mental list of appointments, practice schedules, project due dates, and household duties. When schedules pile up, consistency suffers. Parents can end up mentally exhausted and sometimes give up on the routine. Meanwhile, when children feel nagged, they may have a harder time taking in the guidance they need.

Introducing AI Parent: A Daily Copilot for Busy Households

To help families reclaim calm and build lasting structure, AI Parent provides an established mobile application designed specifically for parents, students, caregivers, and busy households. Rather than acting as another passive calendar that sends late alarms, AI Parent serves as an interactive daily planner. The app translates broad family responsibilities into structured, manageable actions tailored to each child's age and pace.

Whether guiding an elementary schooler through morning teeth-brushing and backpack packing or helping a high school student balance exam preparation with sports practice, the platform provides clear, predictable routines that reduce family friction. Families can explore full platform details directly on the AI Parent website.

How It Works: Four Steps to Daily Organization

Families can organize their complete routine system in minutes:



Step 1: Set Family Profiles and Goals. Parents create profiles for each family member, choosing priorities such as morning readiness, homework discipline, chore completion, or bedtime regularity.

Step 2: Generate Personalized Daily Plans. The platform translates these goals into specific, time-blocked action items. Instead of facing vague tasks like "clean the room," children receive clear, manageable micro-steps like "put laundry in the basket" and "clear the desk surface."

Step 3: Connect Calendars and Share Tasks. AI Parent synchronizes directly with Google Calendar, Apple Calendar, and Microsoft Outlook. Parents can share a profile with partners, older children, grandparents, babysitters, or tutors, keeping the entire caregiving circle aligned. Step 4: Reinforce Good Habits with Learning Tools. Kids check off completed tasks to build consistency streaks and earn progress points. To support academic development alongside daily chores, the app includes built-in homework organizers. The app also offers interactive math games and language-learning flashcards in English, Chinese, French, German, Spanish, Japanese, and Korean for hands-on practice. The math game and flashcards require a paid monthly Premium subscription.

Built from Real Parenting Experience

AI Parent was created by inventor and entrepreneur Tony Bode Lin, who also authored the book AI Parent: System and Method for Good Habits: For Routines, Learning, Wellness, and Lifelong Care. Seeing his best friend grow up with abusive parents and without the support she needed to develop healthy habits inspired Lin to spend years studying the psychology of habit formation and how families build routines that stick. He believes modern parenting is an underserved use case for technology and built AI Parent to help people build healthy habits for themselves and their families.

“Parents do not need another rigid spreadsheet or a calendar that only rings when they are already late,” said Tony Bode Lin, CEO and Inventor of AI Parent.“Families need an intuitive system that helps children take personal ownership of their daily responsibilities. When daily routines become predictable, parents spend less time dealing with the same problems and more time enjoying meaningful family moments.”

One of AI Parent's core innovations is a task list that repeats, reflecting the fact that many household duties recur daily. The app also gamifies productivity by tracking task completion and awarding points, giving users a way to level up as they build consistent habits. A productive day looks different for everyone, depending on the responsibilities they need to handle and the activities they enjoy. AI Parent helps each person define success for themselves, stay on track, and make more efficient use of their time.

Availability and Direct Access

The AI Parent app is available worldwide on iOS via the Apple App Store, on Android through the Google Play Store, and directly on the web without a download. Families can explore features, program customized schedules, and begin their personalized family plan today by visiting the official download hub.

To learn more about the platform and view complete product details, visit the official AI Parent website.

Journalists, reviewers, and media partners can find brand assets, screenshots, and founder biography at the AI Parent Media Kit. Follow community updates on social media @realaiparent.