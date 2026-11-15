MENAFN - GetNews)Inside a motion-capture studio in Xiangcheng district, Suzhou, East China's Jiangsu province, actors dressed in black leap into the air, suspended by wires as they perform martial arts moves with tracking poles in their hands. On the computer screen, however, the poles transform into gleaming swords, and the performers become three-dimensional animated swordsmen.

Actors in black at the motion-capture studio in the Suzhou Film and Television Industry Park in Xiangcheng district

Every movement and facial expression is faithfully captured and replicated in the performers' digital counterparts, while the studio setting gives way to mist-shrouded peaks and treacherous cliffs or narrow alleyways soaked in gloom as raindrops fall.

All this takes place at the Suzhou High-speed Rail New Town Digital Studio in the Suzhou Film and Television Industry Park. The studio, with a total investment of about 50 million yuan ($7.5 million) and a total floor area of 3,000 square meters, launched operation in March 2025.

An aerial view of the motion-capture studio in the Suzhou Film and Television Industry Park in Xiangcheng district

The studio is one of China's largest optical motion-capture and virtual-production bases and offers a comprehensive range of technical capabilities. It can produce 3,000 to 5,000 minutes of motion-capture content annually, accounting for about 25 percent of the country's total capacity.

The facility has already contributed to the success of the Chinese animated series Ever Night, which topped Bilibili's ranking of domestically produced animations this April. Produced by Xiangcheng-based Wanwei Cat Animation Co., this series had all its motion-capture work completed at the studio.

Chen Dong, virtual production director at Wanwei Cat Animation, said advances in motion-capture technology are set to reshape the animation production process, giving creators greater freedom to bring their ideas to life.

By incorporating live-action filmmaking techniques into animation production, the studio has significantly improved efficiency. It can now produce 300 to 400 minutes of finished footage in roughly two months, a process that previously took about a year.

The studio is an example of Xiangcheng's growing digital culture industry. The district began focusing on developing its animation, film and television industries in 2014.

Alongside preferential policies and other support measures, including office spaces and talent apartments, Xiangcheng has fostered an industrial ecosystem that brings together design firms, special effects companies, studios and technical teams, creating a collaborative environment for the development of the digital culture industry.

To date, companies in Xiangcheng have participated in the production of more than 300 film, television and animation projects, generating more than 100 million yuan in annual revenue. The district has emerged as one of the most influential hubs for the industry in the Yangtze River Delta region.

About Xiangcheng district

Xiangcheng district, established in 2001, is one of Suzhou's youngest districts. Located in the heart of the Yangtze River Delta, it boasts convenient transportation. In recent years, the district has ramped up efforts to build a hub for film, TV and animation, with a complete industry chain spanning script development, production, post-production and release gradually shaped.