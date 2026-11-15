MENAFN - GetNews) The Barrie photographer and historical model-building enthusiast examines how hands-on hobbies can encourage curiosity about the past.

Barrie, ON - November 14, 2026 - At a time when much of how people experience history happens through screens, Barrie-based photographer and creative enthusiast Scott Kresan Tilbe is exploring the subject through a more hands-on approach. His interests in building historical models, painting miniature figures, and studying science and history offer an example of how traditional hobbies can encourage learning beyond books and classrooms.

Tilbe, who has a background in photography, web design, and office administration, has maintained an interest in history since childhood. Rather than limiting that interest to reading, he also enjoys building models of historical structures and painting detailed miniature figures.

These activities combine creative expression with an appreciation for how objects, buildings, and visual styles reflect different periods of history.

Bringing Historical Subjects Into Focus

For people who enjoy history, models offer a way to examine familiar subjects from a different perspective. Recreating a historical structure requires attention to its overall form, proportions, and smaller architectural features.

The process can encourage questions that might not arise when simply viewing a photograph or reading about a building. Why was a structure designed a particular way? How did available materials influence its appearance? What details distinguish one historical period from another?

These are some of the broader questions that make model building a useful companion to historical study.

Tilbe's interest in historical subjects is part of a wider curiosity about science, technology, and the arts. He regularly reads about topics that interest him and enjoys discussing them with others.

His creative hobbies also include painting miniature military and action figures, which provides another opportunity to work with colour, scale, and detail.

Why Creative Hobbies Still Matter

Model building and miniature painting require a different type of attention from many everyday digital activities. The work involves handling physical materials, making gradual improvements, and assessing how small details contribute to a finished piece.

For Tilbe, satisfaction comes partly from completing something to a standard he feels proud of.

"Expressing my views through my art and work. Being able to assist others," Tilbe said when describing what personal success means to him.

His interest in creative activities extends back to his teenage years. He earned a black belt in karate, played saxophone, and placed second at a local Kiwanis Music Festival. He also participated in a steel band while attending secondary school.

Although these activities involve different skills, they share an emphasis on practice, concentration, and continued learning.

Today, his hobbies remain an important part of his life outside his administrative role at a gastroenterology clinic in Barrie.

Connecting Travel With an Interest in the Past

Tilbe has travelled extensively across Europe, Asia, South America, and the United States. His experiences have given him opportunities to encounter different cultures, environments, and historical traditions.

For people interested in history, travel can add another dimension to what they've studied. Museums, public spaces, and historic districts offer opportunities to see how earlier generations lived and how communities have changed.

Tilbe's background in photography provides another creative outlet for observing the world around him. While his interest in historical models and photography developed as separate pursuits, both allow him to explore visual details through different methods.

His educational background reflects a similar range of interests. He studied digital photography and web design at Georgian College before pursuing computer science at Laurentian University and film and television at Canadore College.

Making Room for Interests Beyond Work

As more hobbies become connected to online audiences and commercial opportunities, Tilbe's interests reflect the value of pursuing creative activities for personal satisfaction.

Not every project needs a professional purpose or a financial return. Building a model, painting a figure, or researching a historical subject can provide opportunities to develop patience, explore new information, and enjoy the process of creating something.

Tilbe continues to make learning an important part of his routine, whether through reading, attending conferences, or exchanging ideas with people who share his interests.

His approach also reflects a broader view of achievement. Beyond professional responsibilities, he values completing personal projects, maintaining meaningful friendships, and continuing to learn about subjects that capture his attention.

For those interested in exploring history outside traditional educational settings, his activities offer one example of how creative hobbies can make the past more tangible.

About Scott Kresan Tilbe

Scott Kresan Tilbe is an office administrator, photographer, and web designer based in Barrie, Ontario. He has studied digital photography, web design, computer science, and film and television. His professional experience includes medical administration, photography, independent web design, and customer service. Outside work, he enjoys building historical models, painting miniature figures, travelling, and reading about history and science.