MENAFN - GetNews)Logo of QualiPulse Discover the best testing tools and best developer tools in one free, curated directory from QualiPulse, with every listing evaluated by a technical team.

Kochi, Kerala, India - November 14, 2026 - Best testing tools now sit alongside the best developer tools in one free directory. QualiPulse has launched DevTools, a curated directory where a technical team evaluates every listing before recommending it. The site covers testing, coding, DevOps, AI, observability, and security tools, with the Software Testing & QA category as its starting point.

Choosing testing tools is harder than it looks. Many teams pick from vendor marketing, feature pages, and comparison charts instead of hands-on experience. QualiPulse built the directory to close that gap. Each listing explains what a tool does, which teams it suits, and how it performed when the technical team tested it.

The evaluation process is designed for practitioners. Engineers on the QualiPulse team test tools in realistic workflows rather than demo environments. The best tools from each week's testing are shared on the site so readers can see what earned a place and what did not. Listings explain the strengths and limits of each tool, not just its features.

QualiPulse is also building a support system where readers can watch hands-on evaluation videos published directly on the site. The goal is to show engineers how a tool behaves in real work before they commit a team's time to it. Video is the format that makes a tool's behavior visible, and the directory will grow that library over time.

"Tech tools should be curated, not a marketplace of everything," said George Ukkuru, CEO and Co-Founder of QualiPulse. "Engineers do not need more options. They need the right set of tools and honest reviews for the work in front of them."

The directory is free to browse. Tool makers who want their product considered can submit it for evaluation at Submission Link.

QualiPulse is a practitioner-led B2B content marketing agency for software and QA companies. Founded and run by George Ukkuru, it helps testing and developer tool companies publish content that engineers trust. Learn more at qualipulse.

About Us:

Founded in 2019 and based in Kochi, Kerala, QualiPulse is a content marketing and SEO agency that helps B2B companies, startups, and professionals get found and chosen online. Its services include SEO and website content, blog and whitepaper writing, LinkedIn content and ghostwriting, AI search visibility across ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Google AI Overviews, email marketing, brand messaging reviews, and resume and LinkedIn profile writing. Every piece of work is written or reviewed by people with hands-on industry experience. QualiPulse is led by co-founder George Ukkuru, who brings 26 years of industry experience, and its team has more than 50 years of combined experience. The company works with clients in India and worldwide. Learn more at qualipulse.