SAN FRANCISCO, CA - November 14, 2026 - Tina Frey Designs, the San Francisco studio behind resin homeware designed by Tina Frey, designs its pieces to be used in more than one way and in more than one room. Across the range, a single vessel can hold flowers, chill a bottle of wine, serve as a wastebasket or gather keys by a door, and the studio counts that versatility among the highlights of its collection.

Tina Frey has designed the studio's bowls, trays, vases and desk pieces with use as the starting point rather than decoration alone. Many of the studio's pieces have a second use, from a desk accessory that moves to the dining table to a tray that stands as a centerpiece when it's empty.

"It's nice to tie in the functionality with the concept; it becomes easier to understand why that form is something you might want in your home," said Tina Frey, founder and designer of Tina Frey Designs.

"A piece earns its place in a home by being used," Frey said. "If a vase can also chill a bottle of wine on a summer evening, it comes out of the cupboard more often, and that's what I'm designing for."

Second uses on the desk and the table

The studio's Modern Office collection is a clear example. The Letter Holder is a place for business cards or holiday cards that can also hold napkins on a dining table. The Paper Weight can double as a napkin weight at an outdoor table on a breezy day, and the Wastebasket can serve as a vessel for larger flower arrangements.

On the table, the COSMIC Tray can be used for olives, charcuterie, crudités and appetizers, and as a centerpiece when it's left empty. The PEDESTAL Small Cake Stand can also stand as a sculptural piece on a counter or shelf when it isn't serving dessert.

One form across several rooms

The studio's Vases and Decor collection offers similar versatility. The BUBBLE Large Vase can hold flowers, tall branches or dried grasses, or on its own as sculpture, and the SWAN Large Vessel for long branches, a heap of seasonal fruit or display on a low table.

How the pieces are made

Each design begins as an original clay sculpture, from which a mold is made. The studio describes its resin as a food-safe, lead- and BPA-free, polyester-based material.

About Tina Frey Designs

Tina Frey Designs is the San Francisco studio behind a range of resin homeware designed by Tina Frey, including bowls, plates, trays, platters, buckets, vases and pieces for the bathroom and the office. Each design begins as an original clay sculpture, from which a mold is made, and each piece is cast in resin in small batches and sanded by hand, so no two pieces are absolutely identical. The studio also works in bronze through a foundry residency in Cape Town managed through Southern Guild. More information is available at tf.