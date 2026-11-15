Mount Kisco, NY - November 14, 2026 - Shower Bouquet, the bath and personal-care brand backed by parent company RH Bath & Beauty, has expanded its product line beyond its signature extra-large mesh loofahs to include dual-texture exfoliating cloths and mitts, available now through Amazon. Each product features two distinct surfaces: a rougher Japanese-style exfoliating side for deeper scrubbing on areas like the legs, back, and feet, and a softer side for more sensitive skin on the chest, neck, and face as well as hands thanks to the soft lining side of the mitts. The addition marks the brand's first move into flat exfoliating formats and directly addresses a gap in the category: most bath scrubbers offer one texture for the entire body, leaving consumers with no way to adjust intensity mid-shower.

Key Facts Holiday season sale start date: November 1, 2026 Featured items: Dual-texture exfoliating cloths and mitts, each featuring a rougher Japanese-style side and a softer cleansing side and inner lining Where to buy: Available through Amazon (amazon/showerbouquet) The newest formats expand a product line previously centered on extra-large, extra-soft mesh bath poufs and loofahs McKinsey's consumer survey on personal care tracked growing demand for at-home skincare products that let users customize the intensity of their routines, a trend that positions adjustable-exfoliation formats as timely additions to the bath category Japanese Exfoliating Body Cloths & Mitts by Shower Bouquet contain activated charcoal to remove dirt, oil, and impurities, and the purifying properties of silver ions are infused in the fabric to deeply cleanse and revitalize skin

Why One Texture Isn't Enough Most exfoliating products make a single bet: rough or soft. Pick one. That works if someone needs only deep exfoliation or only has sensitive skin, but most people need both in the same shower. The back and heels can handle, and often benefit from, real friction. The chest and face can't.

The dual-texture design by Shower Bouquet answers that directly. The rougher Japanese-style side handles the high-callus, high-oil zones where surface buildup actually accumulates. Flip to the softer side, and the body cloth is gentle enough for areas where aggressive exfoliation causes irritation rather than results. No separate products. No compromise between scrubbing power and skin sensitivity.

That's a different product story than what the exfoliation category has told for years, where differentiation has mostly come down to size and texture rather than functional range.

What This Means for the Shower Bouquet Line Shower Bouquet built its reputation on a specific proposition: extra-large, extra-soft loofahs that cover more surface area per stroke and hold up longer than standard-size poufs. The dual-textured cleansing launch keeps that core positioning intact while adding a new format for consumers who want directional control over their exfoliation routine.

Two pure bonuses: the body cloths and mitts each contain a) activated charcoal to remove dirt, oil and impurities and b) silver ions which are infused in the fabric to purify and protect with antimicrobial properties.

Cloths and mitts also reach a different kind of bath shopper: people who prefer the grip and coverage of a flat tool over a gathered pouf, or who want the option to apply firmer pressure without switching products. For shoppers who already own a Shower Bouquet loofah, the new formats extend the brand into a complementary role rather than replacing what's already working.

About Shower Bouquet

Shower Bouquet is a bath, beauty, and personal-care brand developed by RH Bath & Beauty, a family-owned company with more than 20 years of merchandising and marketing experience spanning bath accessories, cosmetics, and fashion jewelry. The brand is best known for its extra-large, extra-soft mesh bath loofahs designed for full-body coverage and lasting durability. Shower Bouquet products are available through Amazon.