MENAFN - GetNews)Gregg Team Realty A more than three decades of experience and over 1,000 successful transactions, Gary and Nancy Gregg help clients navigate home values, pricing, contracts and financial challenges.

STUART, FL - November 14, 2026 - Gregg Team Realty P.A., a highly successful and experienced residential real estate agency led by husband-and-wife brokers Gary and Nancy Gregg, helps Treasure Coast buyers and sellers navigate the financial and contractual challenges of real estate transactions. With more than three decades of experience and over 1,000 successful transactions, the team provides guidance on property values, competitive pricing, negotiations and the complexities of buying or selling a home.

Gregg Team Realty P.A. specializes in residential sales of homes and condos in all price ranges. They are very experienced in all aspects of contracts, mortgages, inspections, repairs, appraisals, and closings and help buyers and sellers navigate the most challenging aspects of buying or selling a home.

The team has completed transactions in most communities throughout Martin and St. Lucie counties. If you're local to the treasure coast, chances are the Greggs have already helped a neighbor buy or sell a home.

"Buying or selling a home is one of the largest financial decisions most people make, and some of the biggest challenges arise after an offer is accepted," said the Gregg team. "We help clients understand their options, anticipate potential obstacles and make informed decisions throughout the process."

Navigating Market and Home Values

Mortgage approvals, appraisal results, inspection findings and repair negotiations can significantly affect a real estate transaction. Gregg Team Realty helps clients evaluate these considerations, understand potential costs and address complications that could affect financing, negotiations or closing.

The team provides insight into comparable sales, property conditions and neighborhood pricing trends. For sellers, understanding market-supported home values helps establish competitive asking prices. For buyers, evaluating comparable properties can provide a stronger foundation for purchase decisions and negotiations.

Decades of Treasure Coast Market Experience

With over $100 million in reported career sales volume, the team has worked with buyers and sellers across diverse neighborhoods, property types and price ranges. Its familiarity with Martin and St. Lucie counties provides insight into local housing conditions and factors influencing property values.

About Gregg Team Realty P.A.

Gregg Team Realty P.A. is a Stuart, Florida residential real estate brokerage led by Gary and Nancy Gregg. The team represents buyers and sellers of homes and condominiums in all price ranges throughout Martin and St. Lucie counties, including Jupiter, Hobe Sound, Stuart, Palm City, Jensen Beach, Sewalls Point, Hutchinson Island and Port St. Lucie. Learn more at