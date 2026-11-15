MENAFN - GetNews)Krystal TravelSan Antonio agency Krystal Travel, founded by retired U.S. Air Force officer Patty Kirst, advises travelers to plan spring 2027 trips now and pack later. Families, groups and couples gain time to fit flights, tours and insurance to their schedule and budget.

SAN ANTONIO, TX - November 14, 2026 - Krystal Travel, a San Antonio travel agency founded by retired U.S. Air Force officer Patty Kirst, is advising travelers to plan spring 2027 trips this November and pack later. The agency builds every trip around a client's needs, schedule and budget. That work goes best with months of lead time.

Kirst brings more than 30 years of global travel expertise to the planning. One spring trip can involve airline tickets, a cruise or guided tour, lodging, ground transportation, excursions and travel insurance. Starting early gives each piece room to fit the traveler's dates and budget.

Key takeaways:



Founder Patty Kirst is a retired U.S. Air Force officer with more than 30 years of global travel expertise.

Airline ticketing covers international, domestic and multi-city routes, plus special seating and accessibility requests.

Guided tours run with reputable providers, from escorted Europe trips to African safaris. Group travel for clubs, reunions and organizations is a specialty, along with destination wedding and honeymoon packages.

Why spring plans start in November

A November start gives Kirst the full winter to compare options with clients before anyone commits. Families can weigh a family-friendly cruise against a luxury river cruise. Couples have time to pair a destination wedding with a honeymoon package. A club or reunion can collect headcounts before a single seat is booked.

What to settle first

Planning starts with the flight. Multi-city routes, special seating and accessibility requests go into the plan at the first conversation. Next comes the anchor of the trip: a cruise, an escorted tour of Europe or an African safari with a reputable provider. Lodging, transportation and excursions follow once the dates are fixed. Travel insurance goes in before travelers pay for the larger pieces.

When bookings depend on each other

Group trips for clubs and organizations, destination weddings and multi-city itineraries all involve bookings tied to one another. Change one date, and a hotel night, a transfer and an excursion can shift with it. The agency lines up the flight, lodging and tours before the first payment, for solo travelers and large groups alike.

About Krystal Travel

The agency was founded by Patty Kirst, a retired U.S. Air Force officer and explorer with more than 30 years of global travel expertise. It handles airline ticketing, cruise planning, guided tours and worldwide travel planning, including lodging, transportation, excursions and insurance. Its specialties are family travel packages, group travel and destination wedding and honeymoon packages. Appointments are available seven days a week.

Visit or call (210) 826-4149.