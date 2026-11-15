MENAFN - GetNews)"Many business owners reach a point where bookkeeping and accounting alone are no longer enough," said Mark Nuelle, Founder, Saybrook CFO. "They need strategic financial guidance to help them make informed decisions, manage growth, improve cash flow CFO, a provider of fractional CFO and advisory services, reports that more small and mid-sized businesses are turning to fractional CFOs for strategic financial leadership. Facing pressure to manage growth, improve cash flow, and plan amid uncertainty, owners gain expertise once reserved for larger firms. "A fractional CFO delivers forecasting, budgeting, and strategy without the cost of a full-time hire," said Mark Nuelle, Founder of Saybrook CFO.

(Pictured) Mark Nuelle, Founder, Saybrook CFO

Old Saybrook, Connecticut - November 14, 2026 - According to Saybrook CFO, a growing number of business owners are recognizing the value of experienced financial leadership without the expense of hiring a full-time Chief Financial Officer.

"Many business owners reach a point where bookkeeping and accounting alone are no longer enough," said Mark Nuelle, Founder of Saybrook CFO. "They need strategic financial guidance to help them make informed decisions, manage growth, improve cash flow, and plan for the future,' added Mark Nuelle.

A fractional CFO provides executive-level financial expertise on a part-time or as-needed basis, helping businesses gain insight into their financial performance while maintaining flexibility and controlling costs.

For companies experiencing growth, preparing for financing, evaluating acquisitions, or planning an eventual business transition, access to strategic financial leadership can be a significant advantage.

"Business owners often know where they want to go but need help understanding the financial roadmap to get there," Mark Nuelle explained. "A fractional CFO helps translate financial information into actionable business decisions," Mark Nuelle emphasized.

While many small businesses have accountants who assist with tax preparation and compliance, a CFO focuses on forward-looking financial strategy. This includes budgeting, forecasting, cash flow management, performance measurement, risk assessment, financing strategies, and long-term planning.

As economic conditions continue to evolve, business owners are increasingly seeking greater visibility into their financial performance. Accurate financial reporting and forecasting allow leadership teams to identify opportunities, address challenges early, and make confident decisions based on reliable information.

According to Mark Nuelle, one of the most common areas where businesses benefit from CFO guidance is cash flow management.

"Profitability is important, but cash flow is what keeps a business operating and growing," Mark Nuelle said. "Many companies discover opportunities to improve working capital, strengthen liquidity, and better prepare for future investments through a more strategic review of their finances," Mark Nuelle added.

Fractional CFO services can also provide support during key business milestones, including securing financing, implementing operational improvements, preparing for expansion, evaluating investments, and developing exit strategies.

For many small and mid-sized businesses, engaging a fractional CFO provides access to executive-level expertise that might otherwise be unavailable due to cost or resource limitations.

"Not every business needs a full-time CFO," said Mark Nuelle. "But many can benefit from having an experienced financial partner who helps them see beyond the numbers and focus on achieving their long-term goals," continued Mark Nuelle.

As Connecticut businesses continue to adapt to changing market conditions, the demand for practical financial guidance and strategic planning is expected to remain strong.

Through its fractional CFO services, Saybrook CFO helps business owners gain financial clarity and trusted guidance tailored to their unique goals. The firm's services include strategic planning, financial forecasting, cash flow management, funding support, resource management, and business exit planning.

"Our goal is to help business owners make better decisions with confidence," Mark Nuelle added. "When leaders understand the financial drivers of their business, they're better equipped to navigate challenges and seize opportunities."

For more information or to schedule a complimentary consultation, visit .

About The Compnay Being Featured

Founded by Mark Nuelle, Saybrook CFO provides fractional CFO and strategic financial advisory services to small and mid-sized businesses. Based in Old Saybrook, Connecticut, the firm helps business owners improve financial visibility, strengthen cash flow, plan for growth, and achieve long-term business objectives through practical, experienced financial leadership. To learn more, visit .

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