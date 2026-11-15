MENAFN - GetNews)Dr. Sergio SokolNational scholarship program invites undergraduate, graduate, and medical students committed to compassionate patient care to submit essays by April 15, 2027

New York, NY - November 14, 2026 - The Dr. Sergio Sokol Scholarship for Future Doctors today announces the opening of its 2026–2027 application cycle, inviting aspiring physicians across the United States to apply for a one-time $1,000 scholarship designed to support the next generation of medical professionals. The program, founded by Dr. Sergio Sokol, a board-certified cardiologist and Chief of Cardiology at St. John's Episcopal Hospital, seeks students who demonstrate academic commitment, integrity, and a genuine passion for serving others through healthcare.

The Dr. Sergio Sokol Scholarship for Future Doctors is open to current undergraduate, graduate, and medical students, as well as graduating high school seniors accepted into an accredited college or university. Applicants must plan to pursue a career as a physician or doctor of medicine and be enrolled at or accepted into an accredited institution in the United States. Selection is based on a complete application and an original essay responding to the prompt: "What inspires you to become a physician, and how do you hope to improve the lives of your future patients and the communities you will serve?"

The scholarship reflects the professional values that have defined Dr. Sergio Sokol's career in cardiovascular medicine. A graduate of the Sackler School of Medicine at Tel Aviv University, Dr. Sokol completed his Internal Medicine Residency at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and a Cardiology Fellowship at North Shore University Hospital. He holds board certifications in Internal Medicine and Cardiology and maintains memberships in the American College of Cardiology, the American Society of Echocardiography, and the American Society of Nuclear Cardiology. Dr. Sergio Sokol has also been recognized as one of Castle Connolly's Top Doctors.

"Great physicians combine scientific knowledge with empathy, integrity, and a genuine desire to serve others," said Dr. Sergio Sokol. "This scholarship is intended to encourage students who share that belief and who are prepared to make a lasting impact through healthcare."

The application deadline is April 15, 2027, and the winner will be announced on May 15, 2027. Complete eligibility details, essay guidelines, and application instructions are available at. The program is not bound to any U.S. city or state, and students from accredited institutions nationwide are encouraged to apply.

About the Dr. Sergio Sokol Scholarship for Future Doctors

The Dr. Sergio Sokol Scholarship for Future Doctors supports students pursuing careers in medicine who demonstrate academic commitment, integrity, and a passion for serving others through healthcare. Founded by Dr. Sergio Sokol, a board-certified cardiologist, the program offers a one-time award to eligible undergraduate, graduate, and medical students across the United States. The scholarship reflects its founder's belief that exceptional physicians combine clinical excellence with compassion and a dedication to community well-being.