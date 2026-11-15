MENAFN - GetNews)Dr. Wael Sakr

Detroit, MI - November 14, 2026 - The Dr. Wael Sakr Scholarship announces that applications are now open for its one-time award recognizing undergraduate students preparing for careers as medical doctors. The scholarship honors the distinguished career of Dr. Wael Sakr, Dean of the Wayne State University School of Medicine, whose four decades of work in pathology, medical education, and cancer research have advanced both scientific understanding and health equity.

The Dr. Wael Sakr Scholarship invites pre-med and medical-track undergraduates enrolled at accredited colleges and universities to apply. Eligibility requires applicants to be in good academic standing, demonstrate a genuine commitment to the medical field, and submit a complete application - including a required essay - by the stated deadline. The application is open to students nationwide and is not limited to any city or state.

Applicants must respond to an essay prompt of 500 to 750 words: "Dr. Wael Sakr has spent his career advancing medicine through research, mentorship, and a commitment to addressing healthcare disparities. What draws you to a career in medicine, and how do you hope to make a meaningful impact as a future physician?" Organizers encourage authenticity, asking students to share specific experiences, challenges, and moments that have shaped their aspirations.

The Dr. Wael Sakr Scholarship reflects its namesake's lifelong dedication to mentorship and equitable care. Dr. Wael Sakr, who was born and educated in Syria and completed postgraduate training at New York University, Booth Memorial Medical Center, Wayne State University, and the Detroit Medical Center, joined the Wayne State faculty in 1990 and served as Chairman of the Department of Pathology from 2008 to 2022. He was named Dean of the School of Medicine in 2022. A leading voice in prostate cancer research, Dr. Wael Sakr has focused on racial disparities in disease incidence, progression, and outcomes among African American men, authoring or co-authoring more than 200 peer-reviewed publications.

The scholarship provides a one-time award of $1,000. The application deadline is April 15, 2027, and the winner will be announced on May 15, 2027. Complete eligibility details and application instructions are available at.

Prospective applicants are encouraged to review all requirements carefully and submit their materials before the deadline. Inquiries may be directed to the contact information below.

About the Dr. Wael Sakr Scholarship

The Dr. Wael Sakr Scholarship supports undergraduate students pursuing careers as medical doctors who demonstrate a commitment to the medical field and its future. Inspired by Dr. Wael Sakr's career in pathology, medical education, and cancer research, the scholarship advances mentorship and health equity. The program offers a one-time award to a selected applicant and is open to eligible undergraduates nationwide.