MENAFN - GetNews)Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos

Pittsburg, KS - November 14, 2026 - The Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos Scholarship announces that applications are now open for its one-time award recognizing undergraduate and medical students who demonstrate a commitment to serving underserved communities through medicine. The scholarship, founded by Board-Certified Family Medicine physician Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos, MD, invites applicants nationwide to submit an original essay describing a personal challenge or healthcare experience that shaped their desire to practice medicine.

The Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos Scholarship is open to students currently enrolled at accredited U.S. colleges, universities, or M.D./D.O. programs who are actively pursuing a medical career. Eligible fields of study include pre-med, biology, health sciences, and related disciplines. Applicants must submit a 500–800 word original, unpublished essay responding to a prompt inspired by Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos's own experience as a melanoma patient during her medical residency. Essays must be written solely by the applicant; AI-generated submissions are disqualified. Notably, the scholarship requires no minimum GPA, no transcripts, and no test scores-character outweighs class rank.

The essay prompt asks students to describe a challenge, personal health experience, or encounter with the healthcare system that shaped their desire to practice medicine, and to explain how they will use that experience to provide more compassionate and accessible care to underserved communities. This focus reflects the founding philosophy of Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos, who built her practice in a medically underserved area and accepts both Medicare and Medicaid so that no patient is turned away based on insurance.

"The Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos Scholarship exists to support students who understand that medicine is not only a science but a form of service," said Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos. "A personal experience with illness or with the healthcare system can become the foundation for a career defined by empathy and access. This scholarship invites applicants to turn their own challenges into compassionate care for others."

Applications are accepted through February 15, 2027, and the winner will be announced on March 15, 2027. The scholarship is a one-time award and is not bound to any specific U.S. city or state, welcoming eligible students across the country. Full eligibility details and submission guidelines are available at.

Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos earned her undergraduate degree from the University of Minnesota and her medical degree from the American University of the Caribbean before completing her family medicine residency at the University of Chicago and NorthShore Family Medicine program. She graduated in 2012 as a Board-Certified Doctor of Family Medicine. After a melanoma diagnosis during residency-a direct consequence of years of unprotected sun exposure and tanning bed use-she pursued every elective in skin pathology and medical imaging available, underwent cancer removal while continuing her training, and ultimately beat cancer. In 2016, she founded ReNu Medical & Spa in Pittsburg, KS, a medically underserved area, and has since served hundreds of patients across four locations. She speaks nationally for Alma Lasers as an endorsed provider and consults for TreCeuticals. She lives on Pittsburg, KS with her husband Eric, a physical therapist, and their daughters.

About ReNu Medical & Spa

ReNu Medical & Spa is a medical and aesthetic practice founded in 2016 by Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos, MD, in Pittsburg, KS. The practice was established to close a local gap in skin and cosmetic care, ensuring that patients in a medically underserved area no longer need to drive hours for basic treatment. Accepting both Medicare and Medicaid, ReNu Medical & Spa operates with a core mission of delivering accessible, high-quality medical and aesthetic care to all patients, regardless of insurance. The Dr. Jacqueline Youtsos Scholarship reflects that same commitment to expanding access to compassionate care.