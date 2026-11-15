Houston, Texas - November 14, 2026 - Former collegiate football coach Kevin Sumlin announces the upcoming application opportunity for the Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes, a national scholarship initiative recognizing undergraduate students who demonstrate dedication to both academic achievement and collegiate athletics. The program continues Kevin Sumlin's commitment to student development by recognizing individuals who apply the lessons of discipline, teamwork, resilience, and leadership to their education and future ambitions.

The Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes is designed for undergraduate students who actively participate in collegiate athletics while pursuing their academic goals. Through a one-time scholarship award, Kevin Sumlin seeks to recognize a student-athlete who demonstrates an understanding of how athletic experiences contribute to personal development, educational progress, and long-term professional aspirations.

Supporting Academic Achievement Beyond Athletics

Balancing college academics with competitive sports requires consistent preparation, effective time management, and personal accountability. Student-athletes often manage demanding training schedules, competitions, academic responsibilities, and other commitments. These experiences can develop practical skills that remain valuable long after their collegiate athletic careers conclude.

Kevin Sumlin establishes this scholarship around the belief that athletic participation offers lessons that extend beyond competition. The initiative recognizes students who understand the relationship between academic responsibility and athletic commitment and who demonstrate an interest in applying those experiences to their future careers and personal lives.

With more than three decades of experience in American collegiate football, Kevin Sumlin brings an extensive background in athlete development and leadership. His professional career includes playing as a linebacker and serving as team captain at Purdue University, followed by head coaching positions at the University of Houston, Texas A&M University, and the University of Arizona. Throughout his coaching career, Kevin Sumlin emphasizes teamwork, preparation, and individual growth as important elements of athletic and personal achievement.

Scholarship Eligibility and Application Requirements

The Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes is open to undergraduate students enrolled at accredited colleges or universities throughout the United States. Applicants must currently participate in collegiate athletics and demonstrate an ability to balance their educational responsibilities with their sporting commitments.

Candidates are required to submit an original essay of 500–700 words addressing the following topic:

“As a student-athlete, what lessons have you learned from balancing academics and athletics, and how will these experiences help shape your future beyond sports?”

The essay provides applicants with an opportunity to discuss their experiences, personal development, and perspectives on how participation in sports influences their educational and professional goals.

Completed essays and application details must be submitted by email to .... The application deadline is July 15, 2027, and the selected scholarship recipient will be announced on August 15, 2027.

The scholarship carries a one-time award of $1,500, intended to provide educational support to the selected undergraduate student. It is a single-award opportunity rather than a recurring annual scholarship.

Recognizing the Value of Student-Athlete Development

Through this initiative, Kevin Sumlin extends his longstanding interest in mentorship and student development beyond the traditional boundaries of collegiate coaching. The scholarship recognizes that athletic experiences can contribute to qualities such as adaptability, communication, perseverance, and leadership.

By inviting students to reflect on their experiences, Kevin Sumlin also encourages a broader understanding of success beyond athletic performance. The initiative highlights the importance of education as a foundation for future opportunities, regardless of whether recipients pursue careers in professional sports or other industries.

The scholarship is available to eligible undergraduate student-athletes nationwide, without geographic restrictions. Additional eligibility information, essay instructions, and application details are available at.

About the Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes

The Kevin Sumlin Scholarship for Student Athletes is an educational scholarship program established in 2025 by former collegiate football coach Kevin Sumlin. Its mission is to recognize and support undergraduate student-athletes who demonstrate commitment to academic achievement, athletic participation, and personal development. The program promotes resilience, teamwork, leadership, and educational excellence while encouraging students to carry the lessons learned through sports into their future endeavors.