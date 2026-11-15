MENAFN - GetNews) Following a Toronto event focused on generative AI, Hong Wei Liao discusses why trust, communication, and sound judgment remain essential to family wealth management and long-term succession planning.

TORONTO, Ontario - November 14, 2026 - Hong Wei Liao, Chairman of the Botrich Family Wealth Heritage and Development Center, recently attended“Human Skills Are Your Advantage in the Era of Generative AI,” a professional learning and networking event held in Toronto. The event brought together family business members and professional advisors to examine how artificial intelligence is changing the way organizations operate and why human leadership remains essential as technology continues to advance.

Presented by a national association serving family enterprises and professional advisors, the event took place at a historic Toronto venue recognized for preserving Canada's military heritage. The evening offered opportunities for professional learning, discussion, and relationship-building, with a particular focus on the human skills that remain valuable as generative AI becomes more widely adopted.

For Hong Wei Liao and Botrich, the discussion was particularly relevant to the future of family wealth management, business succession, and intergenerational planning. While artificial intelligence creates new opportunities to improve efficiency and analyze information, Liao believes successful family stewardship still depends on qualities technology cannot replace.

Why Human Judgment Still Matters in an AI-Driven World

Artificial intelligence is increasingly being used to support research, organize information, identify trends, and assist with administrative responsibilities. For family enterprises and wealth management professionals, these capabilities can make complex information more accessible and help decision-makers evaluate a wider range of possibilities.

However, access to information does not automatically lead to better decisions.

Family businesses often face challenges that extend beyond financial performance. Decisions about succession, ownership, investment priorities, and long-term responsibilities can involve different generations with competing expectations and personal goals.

Technology may help families understand financial scenarios or compare potential outcomes, but it cannot independently determine which decisions best reflect a family's values or relationships.

The Toronto event emphasized the continuing importance of communication, adaptability, critical thinking, and trust. These qualities allow leaders to interpret information within a broader human context and make decisions that account for both practical considerations and long-term consequences.

For Liao, the discussion reinforced the importance of treating artificial intelligence as a resource that supports responsible leadership, not a replacement for it.

The Growing Importance of Intergenerational Wealth Planning

The relationship between technology and human leadership is becoming increasingly relevant as families prepare for a significant transfer of wealth between generations.

Global estimates suggest that approximately US$83 trillion in private wealth could change hands over the coming two to three decades. This transition is expected to influence family businesses, investment decisions, philanthropy, and economic activity across numerous industries.

Managing this transition involves more than transferring financial assets. Families must also consider how they will pass on knowledge, responsibilities, leadership roles, and shared values from one generation to the next.

As Chairman of the Botrich Family Wealth Heritage and Development Center, Hong Wei Liao has consistently emphasized the importance of preparing younger generations for these responsibilities.

Effective succession planning often requires families to discuss difficult subjects, including expectations about leadership, differences in financial priorities, and the future direction of a family enterprise.

Although artificial intelligence can help organize records, support financial analysis, and provide information for planning discussions, meaningful progress still depends on family members' willingness to communicate openly and consider different perspectives.

Listening, building trust, and exercising sound judgment remain essential when navigating decisions that can affect family relationships for decades.

Balancing Technological Innovation With Family Values

As artificial intelligence becomes more sophisticated, family enterprises can reconsider how they manage information and approach everyday operations.

AI-supported tools may help streamline administrative processes, identify patterns in large datasets, and improve access to information that supports business and financial decisions.

These developments can be valuable, particularly for families managing complex business interests or assets across multiple jurisdictions.

At the same time, adopting new technology requires careful consideration of its limitations. Data privacy, information accuracy, accountability, and the appropriate use of automated recommendations are important concerns for organizations working with sensitive family and financial information.

Botrich recognizes the value of remaining informed about emerging technologies while maintaining a strong focus on responsible decision-making and long-term stewardship.

For Liao, the central question is not simply how much work technology can perform, but how families can use it in ways that support their priorities without weakening the personal relationships on which successful governance depends.

Family wealth management requires an understanding of both financial circumstances and the people involved. Technology can support that understanding, but individuals who understand the family's history, commitments, and future aspirations must remain responsible for key decisions.

Continuous Learning as a Leadership Responsibility

Another important theme of the Toronto event was the value of continuous learning as technological change accelerates.

For entrepreneurs, family business leaders, and professional advisors, understanding emerging developments is becoming an increasingly important part of responsible leadership.

Generative AI presents opportunities, but it also raises questions about reliability, oversight, and how to incorporate technology into established decision-making processes.

Professional learning events provide opportunities to explore these questions, exchange perspectives, and consider how new developments may affect different industries and communities.

Hong Wei Liao's participation reflects Botrich's ongoing interest in the forces shaping the future of family enterprises and multigenerational wealth stewardship.

The event also highlighted why developing human capabilities should remain a priority alongside technological education. Communication, adaptability, critical thinking, and the ability to work across generations are skills that become more valuable as organizations navigate unfamiliar challenges.

For families preparing future leaders, this means encouraging both technological awareness and the interpersonal skills required to manage responsibility effectively.

Looking Ahead to the Future of Family Enterprise

Artificial intelligence will continue to influence how family businesses operate, how information is evaluated, and how future generations approach financial and organizational responsibilities.

For Hong Wei Liao and Botrich, these developments reinforce the importance of balancing innovation with thoughtful leadership.

The discussions at“Human Skills Are Your Advantage in the Era of Generative AI” provided an opportunity to consider how technology and human capabilities can work together to support better long-term decisions.

As families prepare for changing economic conditions and significant intergenerational transitions, Botrich remains focused on the importance of education, responsible stewardship, and strong relationships.

Through continued engagement with professional communities and emerging industry developments, Hong Wei Liao and Botrich seek to encourage a thoughtful approach to change that recognizes both the possibilities of artificial intelligence and the lasting importance of human judgment.

About Hong Wei Liao

Hong Wei Liao is Chairman of the Botrich Family Wealth Heritage and Development Center, focusing on family wealth stewardship, intergenerational planning, and long-term development. Her work emphasizes the importance of preserving family values, preparing future generations for leadership, and strengthening communication across generations. Beyond her professional responsibilities, Liao actively supports initiatives in youth education, women's leadership, cultural exchange, and community development. She advocates for a thoughtful approach to wealth and leadership that balances financial responsibility with personal relationships, education, and lasting community impact.

About Botrich Family Wealth Heritage and Development Center

Botrich Family Wealth Heritage and Development Center is an organization dedicated to family wealth heritage, intergenerational development, and responsible long-term stewardship. Led by Chairman Hong Wei Liao, Botrich emphasizes family governance, succession planning, education, and the preservation of shared values across generations. The organization also supports community initiatives focused on youth development, cultural exchange, and educational opportunities. Through its work and community engagement, Botrich seeks to help families navigate changing economic and social conditions while maintaining a strong foundation for future generations.